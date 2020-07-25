Art Of Giving

We often think that we usually give what people deserve and we never get what we want or wish within us. Right? Well, what if we think the other way around? What if we just give and not hurt ourselves with expecting too much? Makes sense? The reason for me to choose this topic was keeping in mind that when we are going through a tough time staying at home in this lock down, staying with our family or loved ones we usually expect a lot in return.

The true Art of giving is giving without any expectation in return. A very special form of giving takes the form of small, personal acts of kindness. Very often it is not money or belongings that people need, it’s the things that can’t be seen, such as advice, reassurance, a kind word, compliments or just a smile. In this lock down all we need is a little bit of love, knowing what the opposite person wants even without he or she saying it. That is the true art of giving. For me, it is a simple way to understand the “Art Of Giving” is even behaving the way you want others to behave with you!

You may be a bit skeptical, wondering what exactly do you have to give? Everybody has something of value for another person. It could be a kind word, a simple smile, some appreciation, the sharing of some special knowledge, even a helping hand or a bit of support during a difficult emotional time. Do not hold back to give something to a person.. We all have something to share within us with people from which people could learn something from us or we could learn something from them too! When you meet someone, you can silently send them a blessing, wishing them happiness, joy and laughter. This kind of silent giving is very powerful. Do this, (with no thought of return) and you will suddenly find people around you opening to you in joy and happiness.

To conclude, I would put down a few lines to understand the true meaning in Art of Giving…

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒂𝒅 𝑰 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒏 𝒎𝒂𝒚 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒃𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆,

𝑩𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒂 𝒓𝒉𝒚𝒕𝒉𝒎 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒆𝒊𝒛𝒆..

𝑾𝒆 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒄𝒂𝒏 𝒃𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒑𝒑𝒚 𝒃𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒔 𝒇𝒆𝒆𝒍 𝒂𝒕 𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆,

𝑩𝒖𝒕 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝒖𝒔 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆, 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒅𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆!

𝑩𝒚 𝒈𝒊𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒘𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒘𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒕𝒐,

𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅 “𝑬𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏” 𝒘𝒆 𝒔𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒂𝒍𝒘𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒔𝒘𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒘!

Thank You!

Content:

Follow Pinnacle15 on our social platforms:

Instagram: @pinnacle.15

Facebook: Pinnacle15