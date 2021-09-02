6 Modern Features You Can Put On Any Vehicle

A lot of people are still driving older vehicles that have been passed down to them or they bought used. These cars may not come with all the features that newer models do, but you can add some new features to your car. There are many innovative tools and systems that can be attached to any vehicle for safety and security reasons. In this article, we will discuss six modern features you can put on any vehicle.

HUD Window Displays

The first modern feature you can put on your vehicle is a head-up display (HUD) window. This type of system projects information onto the windshield, so it’s always in front of you and not off to one side or hidden by glare from lights behind you.

Heads-up displays are included in many newer models, but they’re also available as aftermarket accessories. These projectors can be mounted on the dash or windshield, and they’re usually connected to a navigation system that’s been installed in your car. When you use this type of projector, it feels like driving with glasses on because all relevant information appears right before your eyes rather than off to one side where it could block your view.

OEM Backup Cameras

Another modern feature that you can attach to your vehicle is an OEM backup camera. These systems are an affordable way of upgrading the safety and security of any car, so it’s worth considering adding one if your model doesn’t come with a factory-installed system.

A camera will eliminate blind spots by projecting what’s behind the car onto its LCD screen, which is mounted in the dashboard. When you back up, your car’s backup camera will automatically show an image through a live feed that takes up almost all of your screen. This allows you to see anything and everything behind the vehicle as it moves so there are no surprises or accidents when reversing your way out of tight spots like parking lots or garages.

Proximity Sensors

The next modern feature you can put on your vehicle is proximity sensors. The purpose of these devices is to help prevent collisions between a car and pedestrians or cyclists who are close by, even when the driver doesn’t see them coming. These types of safety features work through radar detection that’s mounted on the front and back of a vehicle.

Radar detection is very precise, so it can detect anything that’s coming at your car from any direction–even when you’re driving down an alley or through construction zones with limited visibility. When there are other people nearby, proximity sensors will issue warnings to let the driver know there might be a potential collision. That’s a great warning system for drivers who are having difficulty seeing in certain areas or with limited visibility, such as nighttime driving and foggy conditions.

Dashboard Camera

Another modern feature you can add to your vehicle is a dashboard camera. Dashboard cameras are becoming more and more common as the need for security increases, but they’re still not standard on all cars which means that this upgrade could be just what many drivers have been waiting for.

Dashboard cameras do exactly what their name implies–they capture footage of everything that happens in front of the car. That means you’ll be able to see what’s happening right before a collision, then review it from any angle with your camera if anything goes wrong and there’s an accident.

Dashboard cameras are also great for capturing evidence against theft or vandalism so they’re worth considering even though their primary function is to protect drivers from being taken advantage of.

Remote Start

One modern feature that you can attach to your vehicle is remote start. This system will let you warm up the engine before getting in, which means less time on cold mornings waiting for your car to heat up and get ready. Remote starts also have a lot of other features that drivers find valuable like starting with one-touch or remotely locking/unlocking the doors.

Remote starts are also great for drivers who live in colder climates because they allow the car to warm up before you’re sitting inside it so that there’s no risk of frostbite or getting too cold. If your vehicle doesn’t come with a remote start, this is an easy upgrade worth considering thanks to all the other benefits that come with it.

Wireless Baby Monitor

The final modern feature I’ll mention here is a wireless baby monitor. These devices are great if you’re looking for peace of mind when driving with your children in the backseat, or any time they need to be monitored while sitting in their car seats.

A good way to think about these monitors is that they’re like miniature versions of those home security cameras you see in stores. A wireless baby monitor will allow you to keep track of your children through a live feed, as long as they’re within the range of its signal. You’ll be able to watch them sleep or play from any angle on the camera’s LCD screen, and even talk to them if there are no other passengers.

While many of us may not be mechanics or car experts, we can still make educated decisions about what features are necessary for our vehicle. These 5 modern additions to any car will help you stay safe and keep your ride looking new from the curb all the way home.