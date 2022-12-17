Need of Using Lubricants in Vehicles

Lubricants are commonly used pathways to reduce friction between the parts in contact, and depending on the type, lubricants perform several other functions, such as heat control, power transmission, sealing against dust or dirt, reducing oxidation, and preventing corrosion. Lubricants are usually found in liquid form or semi-solid form, but they can exist in different forms.

The friction between the parts of the machine when interacting with the machines can seriously damage the lubricant. Lubrication reduces friction and allows moving machine parts to pass smoothly through each other. The automatic lubrication system has several advantages as compared to manual lubrication. This results in the longevity of advanced devices, less wear and tear, and small maintenance bills.

Lubrication is a critical factor in the efficiency and longevity of any rotating device. S. K.F. According to a study conducted, more than 50 percent of bearing failures occur as a result of improper lubrication.

The main functions of a lubricant

Lubrication can be defined as the application of oily or oily pathways called ‘lubricants’ to reduce friction and allow moving machine parts to pass smoothly through each other. Lubricants form a film between the metal surfaces of the machine parts to avoid metal-metal contact and to keep the machine running efficiently.

The main functions of a lubricant are to reduce friction by creating a film between the two surfaces, prevent machine wear and tear, prevent corrosion, carry out the cooling process by expelling heat from the surfaces, and carry out the cleaning by transporting polluting particles to the filters. In automotive or manufacturing applications, lubricants facilitate seamless movement between machine parts.

It does so to reduce the mechanical resistance between physical surfaces. When the lubricant is applied to the material surfaces it creates a thin film and creates pillows with a microscopic rough nature on the surface, which makes sliding the materials easier with less resistance. Liquid lubricants are particularly beneficial in this case, as they can take any shape to smooth the uneven surface and reduce friction. These have more advantages than lubricating, and they are responsible for increasing the lifespan of machine components.

Types of lubricants

One type of lubricant works better than another depending on the application, and oil-based lubricants are generally the best choice for intense friction and fast applications. However, components that are different for heavy loads or that move vertically in position usually require grease. Oil is the most commonly used lubricant in manufacturing plants. It is used for applications with gears, hinges, bearings, etc.

Grease is a mixture of oil and thick additional lubricants, and the mixture of these components gives Greece a different structure, thickness, and viscosity. However, it does demonstrate a similar lubricating property of oil. The paste provides a similar function as grease, although it contains a large mixture of solid lubricants. It provides a thick structure and p. T. F. The combined effect of a solid lubricant such as E also protects against frictional wear and tear.