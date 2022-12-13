Dominik Mysterio Wiki Net Woth – WWE Rey Mysterio Son

Dominik Mysterio is an American professional wrestler who won various championships. He was born and raised in San Diego, California, United States (U.S.). He did his schooling in San Diego, California, United States (U.S.). Then, he joined Southwestern College a Community college in Chula Vista, California. In 2017, he went on to receive pro-wrestling training for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). He wants to make his future in the world of wrestling like his father. So, he works hard. He focuses on wrestling instead of going to university and other fields.

He was born on 5th April 1997. His family is very much supportive. Dominik was born in San Diego, California, United States (U.S.). His father’s name is Óscar Gutiérrez. His father is an American wrestler also known as the ring name Rey Mysterio. His mother’s name is Angie Gutiérrez, is an actress. Dominik also has a younger sister named Aalyah Gutiérrez a social media influencer. He gets this platform of wrestling due to his family background. His father Rey Mysterio is linked to El Hijo de Rey Mysterio (Rey Mysterio’s cousin) and Rey Mysterio Sr. (Rey Mysterio’s uncle) who had a good name in the field of wrestling.

Dominik Mysterio Career prospects

Dominik is currently signed to WWE World Wrestling Entertainment. He performs on the WWE Friday Night Smackdown and also championships. He has his brand under the ring name Dominik Mysterio. Moreover, he has a former WWE World Wrestling Entertainment. He had his SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his father. In Payback, Dominik teamed up with his father to defeat Rollins and Murphy. It is for their first win in WWE. WrestleMania Backlash won the tag team championship. This is his 1st championship in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment). The championship gave him and Rey the 1st father and son tag team in WWE World Wrestling Entertainment history. He made a great champion together.

Dominik is very active on social media. People enjoy his images and videos. He used to share videos of his match, travel, gymming, and life events images. He uploads videos on his Instagram account he has more than 444k followers. He is gaining popularity day by day. He has an affair with Marie Juliette. His net worth is estimated at $2 million approximately.

Interesting facts and secrets about Dominik