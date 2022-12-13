Murphy Claire Levesque Wiki Net Worth Triple H Stephanie Mcmahon Daughter

Murphy Claire Levesque is the daughter of a WWE superstar. The couple Tripple H and Stephanie McMahon are his parents. She is known for active participation in the world of wrestling and entertainment. She is the middle child out of the 3 children. She was born on 28 July 2008 in Greenwich. Connecticut Fans have already considered Paul and Stephanie’s children among the fifth-generation WWE star. She is of Irish descent from her mother. Her great-maternal grandfather, Roderick James “Jess” McMahon also holds a good position. He was a promoter. His parents were Irish immigrants from County Galway. He is from a wrestling family background and his great-great-maternal grandfather began his career as a boxing promoter. Her great-maternal grandfather was both a boxing and wrestling promoter. The youngest daughter of Stephanie McMohan holds French-Canadian roots which she has taken from her father, Paul Levesque.

Who is Murphy Claire Levesque Wiki?

Murphy Clarie is a student and focused on her studies well. Murph’s mother is the chief brand officer of WWE. She has serves as an authority figure on the Raw, NXT, and SmackDown brands. She has represented WWE in various events. She involves in various events like charity shows, business summits, Raw, Media calls, Red carpet event, etc. Her father is a strong personality. Paul Leveque is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Development and COO for WWE. On the other hand, he is the former WWE champion is also the founder and executive producer of NXT.

In 2017, she had an opportunity to visit the White House. She met Donal Trump US president along with her parents, and grandfather, Vince. She had a picture with him in the oval office. Her father McMahon raises her three daughters wondering if they will likely be bullied because their parents are television personalities. The WWE authority believes life is going to be a little different for her kids. Claire Levesque’s net worth is about $ 3 million. She has that net worth thanks to her parents. She earned this huge fame all due to her family background Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

