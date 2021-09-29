Owning a car is something that you may not know much about. At first glance, you may just think it is all about driving, filling up gas, and getting a car wash. However, there are many more things that you will have to take into account when you own a car. By learning the basics of car care, you will be able to maintain and lengthen the life of your car on which you depend so much.

Oil Changes

It is very important that you are changing your car’s oil on a regular basis. When you go without oil changes, your car is going to be running on dirty oil which can slow down parts and cause major issues. If you are really looking to keep your car running for a long time, you should be changing the oil every 3,000 miles. When you do change your oil, use only the best synthetic oils. This will help your car run much more smoothly and can even help with gas mileage.

Keep Your Tires In Top Shape

Your tires are literally the base that your car must run on daily. You may not think that your tires will affect your driving, but your tires can even help you avoid accidents. You should learn how to check the tread on your tire. Learn what a wear bar is at your local tire shop. If you ever see this wear bar, it is time for you to get a new set of tires. You should always maintain proper air pressure in your tires as well. With the right air pressure, you will be able to have a smooth ride and also maintain a better gas mile average.

Check Your Lights On A Regular Basis

You will need to maintain your lights on your car for a safe ride and to avoid getting pulled over and cited. Learning how to change your own lights can be a great thing to do. However, it may be that your car’s model is just too difficult to work on without the right tools. This is when it is time for you to head to your local auto shop and have them take care of this for you.

Clean Your Car On A Regular Basis

No one wants to be driving around in a dirty car. You can learn basic and simple ways to keep the exterior and interior of your car clean easily and effectively. The best way to keep the inside of your car clean is to work on it a bit every day. Don’t let the trash pile up. Invest in protective coverings and leather car mats to keep wear minimized. Make sure that you are using products that will protect your dash from cracks. On the exterior, it is important that you go to carwashes on a regular basis as well. This will be a great way for you to protect your paint and not get rust.

Regular Maintenance Is Important

At certain miles, there are checkups that your car should go through. For example, timing belts only last for a certain amount of time before they need to be replaced. It is important to not let these things go or else you could break down on the side of the road. After you have been driving your car for a certain amount of miles, make sure you take it in for regular maintenance.

These are just a few of the car care basics that can really make your life easier. When you take care of your car, your car will take care of you. Learning just a little bit about cars can take you a far way in your life as an automobile owner.