Fleet Management Storage Solutions for Your Fleet Vehicles

A fleet of vehicles can be a worthwhile investment for any public organization. To safeguard this investment, one needs to store the vehicles indoors and in a well-protected area. These storage facilities are ideal for storing the fleet of vehicles when not in use. They provide safe and cost-effective benefits, operational proficiency and protect vehicles from harsh conditions and environmental impacts. However, one can also store the fleet of vehicles in cost-effective outdoor storage. There are different ways of storing the vehicles when not in use and protect them from cold weather. Here are some storage solutions for one’s fleet vehicles.

Storage Garage

Equipment and vehicle storage garage is among the most cost-effective spaces to construct. It is responsible for protecting one’s fleet vehicles from danger and harsh weather conditions. It is safe and effective to build, run and maintain a new storage garage rather than incurring additional costs by storing the vehicles outdoors. By storing the fleet vehicles outdoors, one ends up incurring three times the cost of constructing, operating, and maintaining a new storage garage. In addition, there is increased maintenance and declined vehicle life expectancy when one stores their fleet vehicles outdoors.

While storage garages are ideal for storing a fleet of vehicles, many organizations do not have enough space to store their vehicles. Some deal with whatever storage space they have and jam their vehicles there, blocking emergency exits, thus creating unsafe circumstances in the storage garage.

Enclosed Vehicle Storage

The other storage solution for fleet vehicles is covered vehicle storage. It has warming mechanisms systems to prevent the vehicles from cold starts problems. The warming system components function from the vehicle’s fuel supply or aboard a DC battery. It uses engine coolant through operative heat exchangers to eliminate gelling of fuel. This principle applies hydraulic fluid systems to warm fluids, decreases system components wear, and enhances smooth operation.

Even though enclosed vehicle storage is expensive compared to garage storage, it effectively prevents a fleet of vehicles from cold weather conditions. One uses advanced technologies like heat exchangers to perform different tasks including, reserving grease, water, and oil. Heat exchangers have been used in harsh cold weather to prevent fuel blending and extend pump life and equipment.

One can also install electrical block heaters in the covered storage and plug into the electrical outlet to warm the engine coolant while the vehicle is not in use. One limitation to it is its expensive operations, and at times vehicle workers forget to unplug the electrical block heaters while driving away.

Outdoor Storage

If one resides in an area with favorable weather conditions or desires to store fleet vehicles in an affordable storage solution, outdoor storage is ideal. Many places provide outdoor parking places with outdoor storage for easy access and accommodation for all car sizes. The outdoor storage solution is cost-effective as one doesn’t have to incur maintenance or operation costs. It is also effective than indoor vehicle storage and offers better fleet vehicle protection against hail, sun, snow, and other elements that could damage the vehicles.

What are Essential Fleet Vehicles Storage Considerations?

Security

By storing fleet vehicles in an enclosed storage facility, one wants to ensure their vehicles are secure. With video surveillance, on-site managers, and electronic gate access, there is an extra guarantee that the vehicles are in a safe place against any theft or damages.

Access Hours

The convenience of accessing the vehicles is an essential factor when looking for a storage facility for the fleet vehicles. In addition, the storage facility should have extended access hours for the fleet vehicles as they operate publicly.

Weather

The weather condition in one’s area plays an important role in selecting the best storage facility for the fleet of vehicles. For example, it is best to store the fleet of vehicles in an indoor storage unit if one resides in a harsh weather environment.

How Does One Prepare Their Fleet Vehicles for Storage?

It is essential to prepare your fleet vehicles for storage no matter how long they will be in storage. Here is what to do:

Clean the Vehicles Thoroughly

Before putting the vehicles away for long-term storage, clean them thoroughly. It’s a way of protecting the vehicles from buildups that could lead to paint damages or rust.

Disconnect Batteries

Disconnecting batteries before storage is important, especially if the fleet vehicles will be stored for a long time. If a battery stays in the cold when a car is not in use for a long time, it loses its charge. Use a trickle charger to ensure the engine is functional when the vehicle is ready to go out.

Fleet vehicles are important in any business setting. Without them, a company cannot run effectively. One will need to store the fleet vehicles appropriately to ensure they are safe, secure, and in good condition. Whether you are storing dump trucks or looking for a place to keep grapple trucks for sale, using a storage facility to store the fleet vehicles has different benefits to the vehicles and business, including operational effectiveness, general safety, and cost savings.