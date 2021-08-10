There have been lots of reasons why people do fundraising. Whatever the cause is, executing the right fundraising idea can achieve your goal. Since there is such a wide range of fundraising campaigns, it would be difficult for you to determine which fundraising idea could work for your needs and supporter base. Here we have a list to help you make the right decision.

Best Fundraising Ideas

First of all, you have to keep in mind that there several kinds of fundraising ideas. While some are easier to execute, spending lesser time, some are the most profitable ones with no upfront investment and minimal fees. So you should always be clear what are your needs with this fundraising so that you can choose an idea accordingly.

1. Matching gifts

This is one of the most popular fundraising ideas, where the companies will match the donations from their employees at a ratio like 1:1,2:1 or even 3:1 so that it can effectively maximize the impact of a single eligible donation.

There is software like 360MatchPro, Double the Donation’s matching gift database which will automate your matching gift search and will help the donors discover their eligibility and take further steps towards matching gifts easily.

2. Text-to-give

With the developing technology and wide usage of smartphones, this idea of text-to-give has become one of the most convenient and easy ways to give. To execute this, all your donor needs to do is, simply text a pretexted keyword to your mobile giving number.

Once it is done, they will receive an automated response with a link to a simple online donation page, where they can fill out their payment and contact information and submit their gift.

3. Direct mail

This idea is a low-cost one, but a high ROI fundraising strategy. It will help you reach donors and gather support for your cause. Direct mail fundraising is on the creative side as well, as you can send beautifully crafted letters to supporters and inspire them to donate.