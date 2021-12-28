Alina Lopez Bio Wikipedia Instagram Life Movies

Spread the love

Who is your favorite porn movie actress?. There is no definite answer to this and it just varies with people over time. With newer young and beautiful actresses debuting in the industry and being highly popular, it's hard to stick onto one. However, one thing that we all can agree on is these look good, perform well and gets a huge fan following. In this article, we are going to tell everything we know about Alina Lopez. If you have been following the star and want to know more facts about her life, this is the right place. Let's get started.

Alina Lopez Early life

Alina Lopez is an American actress born on September 6, 1995, in Los Angeles. Her real name and her parents’ names are not known. Alina did her schooling in the Mormon church. At the age of 5, Alina moved with her parents to Mesa, Arizona where she lived until 2009. After her parents divorced in 2009, she moved with her mother to St, George, Utah.

Career

Before debuting in the adult industry, she worked as a webcam model for four years. She joined the industry as an actress in 2017 at the age of 22 under the stage name Alina Lopez. She eventually debuted as a casting director and writer in 2018. Within a short period, she became one of the most promising actresses which gave her opportunities to work with reputed production houses. This also helped her secure lead roles in high-grossing adult movies. Since her debut, Alina has starred in over 300 videos under several movie categories. Alina Lopez has a net worth of approximately $100,000 – $1M as per sources.

Alina Lopez Physical appearance

In terms of physical appearance, she has a well-maintained body that measures 31-24-31. Her skin is white with a lighter shade, has dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She has a height of 5’6 and weighs around 52 Kg. Apart from that, she has beautiful looks and a cute ravishing smile that is loved by her loyal fans all over the world.

Alina Lopez Awards & Nominations

Alina has won several awards and nominations for several movie categories over time. She won the hottest debutant category at the 2019 AVN Awards and the Spank Bank Technical Awards for Longest and Most Agile Tongue, both in 2019. She has also won the XBIZ Award in 2020.

Social media activity

Alina Lopez has profiles on various social media platforms and a huge fanbase on Twitter, and Instagram where she uploads her latest photos, videos, and exclusive promos of her upcoming videos for her loyal fans.

Personal life

Alina Lopez’s marital status is single as per sources but the actress hasn’t confirmed them. The actress is generally secretive about her personal life but we do know some of her favorite things. Black is her favorite color and pizza is her favorite food. She also loves dogs and the musical artist Alina Baraz. Her hobbies include playing video games, traveling, and more and Virgo is her zodiac sign.