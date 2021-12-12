Autumn Falls Biography Movies Instagram Net Worth

Today Press KS talk about the Autumn Falls Biography, Movies, Instagram updates and Net Worth. The adult film industry is one of the most successful entertainment businesses. Having a roster of well known, diverse, good looking actors and actresses, the industry keeps growing at a really fast rate and surely gets attention. Coming to actresses, there are more than you know but here we are going to tell about one of the most beautiful and hottest divas, Autumn Falls. Some of you may know this talented actress but those unlucky people who don’t know, you are in the right place. Let’s get started.

Early life

Autumn Falls was born on August 4th, 2000 in Costa Rica. She and her parents are of Puerto Rico origin. Right after her birth, her family moved to New York City where she was raised. She completed her early schooling at a local school and obtained her degree at a local university. After her graduation, she moved to Los Angeles to start her career. By the way, she is not the actress’s real name. Don’t ask us, we also don’t know.

Autumn Falls Career

In 2018 at the age of 18, she joined the adult film industry under the stage name Autumn Falls. Having a height of 5 ft 3 in and weighing 125 lbs (57 kg), she has a well-toned curved physique with brown eyes and brunette hair. This along with her screen presence has built a huge fanbase.

She has appeared in various types of adult movie categories ranging from hardcore to lesbian. Speaking of acting roles, she is not selective about them and is usually comfortable with any role offered and gives the best performance for the pay offered.

As of now, Autumn Falls is currently one of the most promising and highly successful adult film actresses in the pornographic industry. Her immense popularity has allowed her to work with the industry’s leading actors and directors. According to Celebrity Networth, she has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

Awards & Recognition

Autumn Falls has won several accolades over a short time since her debut. She was nominated for her performance twice at the XCRITIC Awards in 2019. In 2020, she won the XBIZ Award for Best New Starlet & won the 2020 AVN Awards in the best group scene and hottest newcomer categories.

Autumn Falls Social media activities

Autumn Falls has her social media profiles on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. By following, die-hard fans can get updated on the diva’s latest sizzling pics & videos. Speaking of followers, the actress has 1.7M followers on Instagram and over 629K followers on Twitter.

Personal life

Even though highly popular in the industry, Autumn Falls prefers to keep her private life everything secret. As known from various sources, she had a relationship at the age of 16. As of now, she is in a relationship with fellow pornographic actor Markus Dupree since 2019.

Her hobbies include trying out new dishes and visiting restaurants. Penne Alla Vodka and coffee are her all-time favourite drinks. For those interested to know her zodiac sign, it’s Leo.