Eva Lovia Bio Movies Net Worth Instagram and Social Life

As you know everyone might or might not watch Eva Lovia porn movies. Today, Press KS deals with something interesting about Eva Lovia biography. Besides, the adult movie industry consists of several actresses of all age groups, nationalities, and physiques. The list is so big that we honestly don’t know the exact count. Despite having a huge roster, only a certain percentage of actresses have an immense level of popularity and success among the audience. One such badass is Eva Lovia whom we are going to discuss in this article. Eva Lovia is an American pornographic actress known for her looks, killer curves, and of course, amazing on-screen performance. Without much ado, let’s get started.

Eva Lovia Early life

Eva Lovia was born on May 29, 1989, in Columbia, South Carolina.  Like many other adult movie actresses, nothing is known about her family details, etc. Likewise, when it comes to ethnicity, she has a mixed one as she is half Japanese and half Latin. However, she does have still siblings and as for education, she is educated. That’s what we know. Even though Eva Lovia is her stage name, her actual name is Candice Horbacz which she uses in her podcast.

Career

Eva Lovia debuted the Adult industry way back in 2011. She was 22 years old at that time. Before starting a pornographic career, she used to work for the Hooters restaurant chain and as a pro show model. She had the opportunity to work with major production studios such as FM Concepts, Digital Playground as the lead actress. Coming to earnings, Eva has an estimated net worth of $1M which is earned from acting, partnerships and ads.

Body measurements

To become one of the best performers, you must have the best body and boy, she has one hell of a physique that drives her fans crazy. Her body measurements are 32-25-34. Standing at a height of 1.60 m and weighing 52 kg (114 lb), Eva Lovia has a well-toned slim body with sexy curves and a flat stomach which is one of her highlights. Her eyes and hair are brown.

Awards & Recognition

Being one of the popular actresses in the industry, Eva was nominated for the Social Media Star and female performer of the year category at the 2016 AVN Awards. What’s interesting is that she even hopes of winning an oscar as an actress someday.

Eva Lovia Social media activity

Eva Lovia has active social media profiles on Instagram with over 2.6M followers and Twitter with around 469K followers. Moreover, If you are looking to get an insight into Eva’s interests, hobbies, and latest updates, then following the official channels is a good way to get started. She often posts videos about music, clothes, lifestyle, etc.

Personal Life

Eva Lovia’s hometown is in Columbia, South Carolina. She is usually private about her personal life which means we don’t know much about her family however, we do know that she is single at the present moment. Furthermore, as per sources, Eva is primarily concentrated on her career which might be the reason to opt for single status. Her hobbies are traveling, shopping, and surfing the internet, pretty cool.

