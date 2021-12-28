Spread the love

Today Pressks talking about Giselle Montes Bio Wikipedia Instagram Life Movies and more about her life. Most of us know how Mexicans are portrayed in Hollywood movies. Drug dealers, gang members, over-sexualized women, and more importantly those awful yellow-tinted visuals. But in reality, Mexicans, especially women are beautiful and charming. There are some beautiful Mexican ladies in the adult movie industry & here we are going to discuss one of the new faces in the industry, Giselle Montes. If you are one of her loyal fans, you are in the right place.

Giselle Montes Early life

Giselle Montes was born in Zapopan, Mexico on November 15, 1999. If you thought Giselle Montes is her real name, it’s not. Other than the fact that her nationality is Mexican, details such as her name, parents, siblings, childhood, education, etc are not known as the actress maintains a low-key profile. However, what we know is that she is a very talented makeup artist with having several achievements. Now, that’s some serious talent.

Career

Giselle made her adult industry debut in the year 2019 at the age of 20. Even though it is not common to see actresses of Latin ancestry in the industry, the ones present are gorgeous bombshells. At the age of 22, she made it to the list of the most popular and favorite stars with her exceptional beauty, performances, and on-screen chemistry with her co-stars.

Thanks to this, she has got the opportunity to act in several well-known adult movies of all time. This includes First Anal Quest, Public Pickups, Puta Calentura, etc. Apart from her career as an adult star, she also works as a photographic model for lingerie & bikinis shoots. All this has enabled her to get higher earnings. Speaking of earnings, and moreover, her estimated net worth per various sources is about $500K.

Giselle Montes Social Media

Like any other actress, Giselle also maintains active accounts on various social media platforms. These are specifically created so fans can follow and get instant updates on her social life. You can find her on Instagram where she has around 828K followers and over 450+ sizzling posts.

She can also be found on Twitter with over 1.4M followers. If you want to be her loyal follower, you know the place. Giselle is also active on Onlyfans and fans can follow over there however, you must subscribe. Her subscription starts at $20/month.

Giselle Montes Personal life

Giselle likes to describe herself as a very cute and very naughty Latin girl who loves to travel. That’s nice. Even though her private life is shrouded in mystery, they are not completely hidden. We know that she is single and currently focused on her career. But if you want to date her, give it a try, who knows what might happen?.

Apart from traveling, she loves dogs and is a selfie lover. Another interesting fact about her is that she loves getting tattooed. She even has a playboy bunny tattooed on her right butt cheek which is something unusual and memorable. If you haven’t seen it, just make sure to spot it the next time.