Jia Lissa Actress Biography Instagram Lifestyle is here for the talk today at Press KS. The thing about Russian women is that they are blessed with natural everlasting beauty and admirable features which are more than enough to make guys go nuts. Several well-known Russian ladies have made a name for themselves and have become highly successful in the adult movie industry. Today, we are going to discuss one of the phenomenal & talented actresses in the adult industry, Jia Lissa. If you don’t know, let’s get started.

Jia Lissa Early life

Jia Lissa was born in Budapest, Hungary on 1st September 1996 and is a native of the Udmurtia region of Russia. Her actual name is Julia Chirkova as mentioned in IMDB. After her birth, she moved to her hometown Russia with her family and eventually settled in the USA.

Career

Jia’s career in the adult industry began in 2017 at the young age of 20. Even though young, she was fierce and determined to become one of the leading stars in the industry. This allowed her to outweigh the immediate competitors to secure the spotlight. What’s interesting is that by the age of 21, she had successfully shot her first 13 sex scenes. Now, that’s impressive. However, she had the support of the leading players in the industry.

She eventually rose to the ranks of the popular performers which led reputed companies to notice and sign exclusive contracts with her. However, meeting Greg Lansky, the CEO of Vixen Group was a turning point in her career. Signing her contract with Vixen helped expose her talents professionally. In December 2018, she shot her first interracial sex scene for the production company named Blacked. After gaining enough fame, Jia managed to secure contracts with several European and North American production studios such as SexArt, Evil Angel, Jules Jordan Video, etc. As of 2021, her net worth is around $500,000 and keeps growing.

Nominations and Awards

Being a highly talented actress, it would be a shame if she ain’t nominated for any awards. Jia Lissa got her first nomination at the 2018 XBIZ Europe Awards for the Best Lesbian Sex Scene. She was nominated at the 2020 AVN Awards in the newly created Emerging Foreign Artist of the Year category and the XBIZ Awards for the best foreign female artist. Apart from that, she is also nominated for the Best foreign sex scene and the best group lesbian scene categories.

Social media activity

Speaking of social media, Jia Lissa is a well-known figure on social media platforms. She is on Instagram with 1.2M followers and Twitter has 377.5K followers. Her social media profiles are filled with exciting videos and pictures. If you are not her fan, then go follow her right now.

Jia Lissa Personal life

Like other pornographic actresses, Jia prefers to keep her private life secretive, therefore, nothing is known about her family background, educational qualifications, etc. The good news is that the 25-year-old actress is currently single but is not ready to mingle. If you are planning to date her, then good luck with that.