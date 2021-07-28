6 Shoe Styles That Don't Sacrifice Form for Function

Women who go shoe shopping often enjoy trying on the latest styles. This often means they end up with an attractive pair of high heels that hurt their feet all day long. On the bright side, there are plenty of stylish shoes out there that don’t sacrifice form for function.

Ankle-High Booties

Since fashionable ankle-high booties are easy to slip on and walk in, they’re one of the top picks. Plus, booties come in many styles such as chunky heel, flat and slouchy, vintage buckle, studded wrap and many others. Women can pair these with skirts, dresses, jeans or shorts to create a truly buzz worthy outfit.

Vegan Fringe Booties

Those who haven’t considered vegan shoes might not know what they’re missing. In fact, plenty of positive reviewers on Amazon are raving about Soda Women’s Cowboy Boots. Of course, they come out at a highly affordable price that’s below $50. Made of beautiful vegan suede, these booties have a low heel, are versatile and comfortable, and can be worn year-round.

Sandals

The most cozy sandals are lightweight, easy to walk in and conform to the foot with ease. Indeed, there are sleek sandals with elastic straps, some made for wide feet and others made with durable rubber soles. Further, they can be highly affordable, so picking out a few pairs can be an absolute must.

Over-the-Knee Boots

While it can be hard to believe that a pair of over-the-knee boots exist that women can actually walk in, it’s true. For example, some styles include slouched, ruched, riding, western and winter. Over-the-knee boots can be worn with short skirts, long dresses oversize blazers and other attire. Complete the look by adding a statement piece such as a brightly colored bag, faux fur coat, sunglasses or something else.

Ballet Flats

The versatility of ballet flats can be like a splendid poem that resonates with the reader. For one, this type of shoe has a classic feel and style that can make nearly any woman feel feminine. Pairing flats with skinny jeans and a dazzling top can be a smart way to create a trendy look that turns heads. Additionally, ballet flats come in a wide range of colors and designs to please a woman’s palette. Always remember that affordability can matter when on a budget.

Sneakers

Not only can women walk in sneakers all day, but they can also look ultramodern while doing so. For a morning workout, a pair of New Balance Running Shoes can help her show off her fit figure. Alternatively, Megan Markle has a preference for Rothy’s The Sneaker. Those who wear this shoe tend to like it because it’s made of water bottles and has a positive environmental impact. There’s a great variety of great women’s sneakers around for you to choose from.

Instead of wearing uncomfortable shoes that aren’t worth it at the end of the day, try something that’s flattering and comfortable. Doing so means women don’t have to worry about their feet hurting when out at the beach with friends or while on a date. This gives females more time to focus on having the best time ever.