AEEE 2022 Results Check Live Result Online

The authorities declared the AEEE 2022 result and you can easily check the results. Just need to fill in the login credentials for AEEE 2022 results. You are required to fill in the details such as registration number/email and date of birth. The scorecard will consist of the details of the candidate’s secured marks and other basic details. The authorities will release the AEEE 2022 rank list, once all sessions of the Amrita engineering will be done. The expected date of the AEEE rank list is August 8, 2022. Candidates will be eligible to participate in the AEEE Counseling process who are qualified in the exam.

The process to Check AEEE 2022 Results

The authorities will declare the AEEE result on the official website. Candidates will be able to check their AEEE 2022 results by logging in to the candidate portal using their credentials. The following steps can be referred to check the result of AEEE 2022. The AEEE result is prepared for the defined parameters in three shifts. AEEE 2022 result are based on these below-mentioned factors.

Raw score

Percentages

Percentiles

The percentiles are calculated up to 7 decimal places and separately for each of the four subjects. The number of subjects Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and the Total is considered.

Check below the convenient Steps to check AEEE 2022 Result

Click on the “Result” link.

Enter registration number

Enter email and date of birth.

Click on the “Submit” button.

AEEE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Save the scorecard

Download the result and take a printout for

Check the Details mentioned in Results of AEEE 2022

Name of the Candidate

Roll Number of the Candidate

Category

Marks Obtained

All-India Rank

Key points of the AEEE result 2022

Candidates can check their results for AEEE 2022 online mode.

You have to fill in only the registration number and date of birth to get the results.

The result is displayed with marks secured by the candidates in the exam as well as All-India ranks.

The rank list will be prepared based on the AEEE 2022 result.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in the AEEE counselling process and go ahead.

AEEE result 2022 consists of the basic details of the candidates. It includes personal details, All India Rank, roll number, and marks secured in the AEEE exam.

It is also evicted that the authorities have conducted the AEEE exam for the admissions to B.tech programs. These results were done based on ranks secured by the candidates in either AEEE or JEE Main or SAT/PUEE scores. A minimum of 60% of the seat allotment will be implemented through AEEE 2022.