Jee Main Result 2022 Declared Season 2 Updates

Jee Main Result 2022 Live: Now you can check JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result by downloading your scorecards. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the JEE result in 2022. Candidates who took the exam can easily check the result status with their roll number and date of birth or password. These notifications itself shared by NTA sources. If you are also one of the candidates who have appeared in JEE TEST, you are required to visit the official website. You can make it download by entering the JEE Main Application and Password. The results will be available on the screen.

Students can check the results and download the score card from the official website from the link . A total of 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam who qualify in JEE main results 2022. It is also reported that JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be conducted on about 28th of august this year in IIT Bombay. Check out the websites from which you can check this result and scorecard.

How are Jee Main Result 2022 calculated?

For JEE Main 2022 final result, NTA merges the percentile scores. These calculations are done based on marks obtained in all sessions. Accordingly assign AIR to the candidates. JEE’s main result was calculated based on the below-mentioned details.

Total scores obtained in JEE Main June/ July attempt

The best of the two JEE Main scores, in case the candidate appears for both sessions

JEE Main 2022 All India Rank

Category of the candidates

JEE Main cut-off for JEE Advanced 2022

JEE Mains Season 2 result 2022

These are the steps below to check the score cards. Follow these steps to get your score card printed.

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the JEE Main Result website.

Step 2: click on the “JEE Mains 2022 Result-July Session” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5:JEE Mains scorecard will be displayed on a screen

Step 6: Candidates check their name and other details and save the JEE Main 2022 result

Step 7: Take its printout for future reference

Details of JEE Main 2022 Scorecard

JEE Main 2022 scorecard is filled with the below-mentioned details.

Candidate’s Name

Application number

Roll number

Father’s name

State code of eligibility

Nationality

Category (including specifications of disability)

Aggregate NTA JEE scores

NTA scores in all subjects

