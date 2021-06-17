Portronics SoundDrum 1 is trending for the day and this portable Bluetooth Speaker is finding amazed by the users all over. As its launch in India at an affordable cost and it priced around 1.4k INR. Wow! 😮 It’s a super amazing offer during this season and all credits to its creators. This comes in a rubber matte finish and it has got a power output of 10W. Besides, the damage issues and all won’t be get affected because of the rubber surface.

It is enabled with a 10W of sound and loudness is managed by the technology used in the SoundDrum 1. In the search for the best Portable Speaker Online, this will be a great choice for sure. A lot of portals are now made available with the Portable Speakers. Let us see more about the Portronics SoundDrum 1 with a smart review here.

Portronics SoundDrum 1 Review with Specification

Bluetooth Speakers are now a part of the trends of 2021 and Portronics SoundDrum 1 is becoming a choice. The habit of each user who loves to experience Bluetooth Speakers will be different. As a matter of fact, the Portronics SoundDrum 1 Specification is really a great experience.

Battery Capacity – 2000mAh and however this provides a playback experience of 8 to 10 hours a stretch. Besides, the company claims that, if the user maintains the playback with a volume of 60-70% level should be maintained, experience this battery capacity. Well, it got an indicator light enabled by its creators. Normally most of the speakers available and come up with a battery ranges around 6-8 hours. Literally, this would be something a unique speaker rendering the best feature to the users.

Like normal Bluetooth speakers available in the market, this also posses the important power on/off, volume button and all. Even though, for the FM radio lovers, this will be a great device for sure at an affordable buy offers available now.

The local market price is yet to release and the online store comes up with a price of 1399 INR in India. As its launch made in many countries and the people all around the world is just amazed at this beautiful gadget available in the store. Currently, it is available in 2 different colours with rubber matter. Well, as per the user interest, it can be purchased online easily.

