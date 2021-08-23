Your metabolism is the sum of internal chemical reactions that occur in your body to keep various organs functioning and carrying out multiple functions in your body. The better your organs perform their functions, like breathing, digestion, blood circulation, the better will be your metabolism.

Multiple research shows boosting your metabolism is the key to losing weight. This is why diets that focus on boosting your metabolism work for healthy and sustainable weight loss.

In this blog, we will look at eight vegan foods that help boost your metabolism.

Almonds-

Protein found in almonds helps fight hunger and is known to burn belly fat. In addition, almonds are packed with antioxidants that protect cells of your body against oxidative stress. High in Vitamin E, almonds lower your chances of heart diseases.

Carrots-

You must have heard that carrots are good for your eyes, but did you know they can help boost your metabolism.

Carrots are the type of carbohydrates that you should consume. Carrots contain high amounts of fibres ( a type of carbohydrates), making you full for longer durations, and they digest slowly, keeping you full longer.

Lemons-

Firstly, lemon is low in calories, and it is also a great source of Vitamin C. A glass of lemon water can help burn belly fat and, when religiously followed, can help you significantly lose weight.

Tomatoes-

Tomatoes have low calorific value, and they are a great reserve of essential antioxidants. They are also known to curb cravings. In addition, tomatoes contain high amounts of fibre; hence they make you full for longer durations and thus help keep your tummy calm.

Spinach–

Did you know, 100 grams of spinach contain only 23 calories? Spinach brings essential Vitamins- A, C, K1, minerals, calcium, and iron to the plate. Spinach is essentially water and fibres, and fibres are fantastic when you are trying to lose weight. Vitamin K and calcium present in spinach also help keep your bone strong.

Apples-

Apples contain an essential protein called pectin, which binds with water to limit the amount of fat cells your body can absorb. Also, being high in fibre, they make you full for longer periods and give you all the essential Vitamins, minerals, and nutrients for better immunity.

Green Coffee Beans-

The green coffee bean is a newly discovered metabolism booster and has gained popularity recently. Green coffee beans act as a hunger suppressant and metabolism booster, thus aiding weight loss.

Green coffee bean capsules are widely consumed as metabolism booster supplements to aid weight loss.

Oats-

Eating grains rich in fibre consume twice as energy as processed food to digest. Foods such as oats, brown rice are great metabolism boosters for the same. A bowl of oat for breakfast can give you the energy to kickstart your day, keep you full for longer durations and take more energy to digest.

Takeaway

A healthy and sustainable way to boost your metabolism is to make dietary changes that provide your body with all the nutrients and vitamins your body needs.