A Diabetic's Guide to Daily Health Habits

Health is a priority for everyone. When an individual has diabetes, they must be even more mindful of their health. This is because individuals with diabetes are at greater risk for health complications such as heart disease, amputation, and stroke. Fortunately, the following five tips can help individuals with diabetes maximize their health.

Eat a Healthy Diet

Americans, as a group, are pretty fond of excessively processed high-fat, low-nutrition foods. While such choices are convenient, easy-to-prepare, and inexpensive, they take a terrible toll on their health.

People who have been diagnosed with diabetes for decades can often remember how others scolded them for eating themselves diabetic. This is a widespread myth. If someone has Type 2 Diabetes, they’re more likely to gain weight because of their disease. Having diabetes is not entirely a result of their eating habits.

Instead, those with diabetes need to embrace body-positive nutrition. Looking up MyPlate for people with diabetes and following the instructions there is critical. They should fill half of their plate with colorful, delicious vegetables and fruits. They should choose wholesome grains for 25% of their plate and relish sustaining proteins for the final 25% of their plate. They can also enjoy dairy foods in small quantities.

Quit Smoking

Individuals with diabetes should quit or reduce smoking. Smoking makes the insulin in the body less effective, so they’ll need more oral diabetes medication or insulin to bring their blood glucose levels into a healthy range.

Exercise Regularly

Exercise has so many benefits for people with diabetes. Exercise boosts cells’ sensitivity to insulin for 24 hours after each workout. This means that people with diabetes need less insulin to maintain healthy blood glucose levels.

Exercise also increases energy, so it’s easier to stick to a healthier lifestyle regimen. Another benefit of exercise is that it is an excellent way to model healthy behaviors for children and other family members. This is important because research says that exercise may delay the development of diabetes or prevent Diabetes from developing in the first place.

Wear Compression Socks to Increase Circulation

Individuals with diabetes need to take special care of their feet. This is because diabetes can damage the small blood vessels in the feet. Over time, this can add up to reduced circulation. There are several places you can find compression socks for sale if they aren’t available locally.

Individuals with diabetes should regularly check their feet for cuts, scrapes, and signs of poor circulation. These signs include cold feet, unusual paleness, or a bluish tinge. If someone has any of these signs, please report them immediately to their healthcare provider. Wearing compression socks can also help increase circulation to the feet. It is essential for those with diabetes to correctly wear the compression socks recommended by their healthcare providers.

Monitor Your Blood Glucose Levels

Monitoring blood glucose levels provides vital data for managing diabetes. High blood glucose levels are the cause of many diabetes-related complications. Therefore, individuals with Type 1 diabetes need to monitor their blood glucose multiple times per day.

Those who have been recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes also need frequent monitoring. They should follow the manufacturer’s instructions for calibrating, cleaning, and maintaining their glucometers. They should also use fresh test strips for accurate glucose level readings.

If the prospect of making so many changes at once is challenging, they should consult with their healthcare provider. A Provider can offer them advice and referral to specialists such as a Registered Dietician, Personal Trainer, or Certified Diabetes Educator for further assistance. As days become weeks and months, individuals living with diabetes will find that these healthy habits become routine as they bask in the glow of better health.