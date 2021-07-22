CBD is gaining popularity among those who are looking for a natural way to deal with their anxiety or stress. Manufacturers of cannabis products offer a variety of edibles in many forms to suit your individual needs, including CBD gummies.

However, there seems to be a lot of confusion when choosing the right product. Because CBD is derived from the cannabis plant, it is often assumed that hemp products will contain CBD. Surprisingly this is not the case, and the differences between edibles that contain CBD and those that don’t are subtle.

Different Types of Hemp Gummies

Neither hemp or CBD gummies contain any THC. THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis responsible for producing the sensation of being high. Particularly, while both CBD and THC interact with your body’s endocannabinoid system, they don’t produce the same effects. THC binds to your body’s receptors to produce the high sensation of euphoria, but CBD doesn’t bind as effectively.

The main difference between hemp and cannabis is how it is classified by the government which depends on the amount of THC it has in it. If a cannabis plant has less than 0.3% THC it is considered hemp. Any more than that amount classifies it as cannabis or ‘marijuana’.

Edibles are becoming a popular way to feel the euphoric effects of cannabis without smoking it, but there are an increasing amount of fake products on the market. It’s important to know what to look for when buying either hemp or CBD gummies.

Knowing If Your Hemp Gummies Contain CBD

When a product does contain CBD oil it will be listed as either ‘CBD’, ‘cannabidiol’, or ‘full-spectrum hemp extract’. If none of these are listed, the product is most likely hemp seed oil. You can also check the THC content, remember that 0.3% or less is the legal limit for CBD.

There are also differences between full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolated hemp extracts. The difference is that an isolate contains virtually no THC and is the purest form of CBD. Both full-spectrum and broad-spectrum extracts may include some cannabinoids and trace amounts of THC, but still below 0.3%.

Alternatives for Pain Management

While a majority of people who take CBD use it for pain management, there have also been other riskier substances.

For example, kratom, which is derived from trees that grow in Thailand and Malaysia, has been studied to have the same effect as opiates. However, it is not FDA-approved and has also produced the same or similar addictive effects as opioid painkillers. There are naturalists in Thailand in Malaysia however, who would whole-heartedly agree Kratom’s benefits outweigh the negatives.

On-line theories of Kratom not being ‘championed’ are linked to governments of countries like the United States. Powerful 1st world nations do not want to credit such natural drugs because a non-European-founded country would be in control of a major health resource.

Despite many users taking CBD to manage their pain, little less than half use it to manage symptoms from anxiety and stress. As of now, CBD gummies are a much safer way to manage these symptoms because there is government regulation.

Stay refreshed with Pressks for yet another interesting story soon. Share your feedback about the CBD Gummies and feel free to keep in touch.