Great Flavor Combinations for At-Home Fruit Smoothies

Fruit smoothies can be delicious, healthy, and hydrating. Unfortunately, pre-made fruit smoothies like those sold at gas stations and convenience stores can be low quality and loaded with added sugar. Smoothie shops are delicious, but they have limited hours and they can be expensive, even charging ten dollars or more for smoothies.

If you are looking to incorporate more fruit into your diet on a daily basis, adding fruit smoothies to your daily meal plans can be a great way to do so. When making fruit smoothies at home, you may find yourself curious about new flavor combinations. There are hundreds of different combinations that can be used to make great tasting fruit smoothies in your blender or smoothie maker at home. Delicious do it yourself flavor combinations that you can use for at home fruit smoothies include tropical fusion, berry blast, and vegetable fruit medley.

Tropical Fusion DIY Smoothies

Some smoothies can give you the feeling of a tropical vacation. Tropical destinations are well known for their ripe fresh fruits and coconuts. You can make a tropical smoothie blend at home with banana, coconut, frozen pineapple, or frozen mango. These ingredients are all easily accessible at most grocery stores.

For an exotic twist, you can also add a little bit of passion fruit, dragon fruit, star fruit, papaya, or guava to your tropical smoothie. When blending your smoothie, you can add orange juice or pineapple juice for a bright and sweet flavor.

You can also take some island inspiration by blending your smoothie with hydrating coconut water or rich coconut milk. Avoid adding peanut butter to tropical smoothies as the flavor does not complement citrus as well.

Berry Blast DIY Smoothies

When berries are fresh and in season, you can avoid letting them go to waste by freezing excess berries to later use in smoothies. Berries like blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries are all delicious in smoothies. Flavors that complement berry smoothies include apple, banana, and peanut butter. Berry flavors also go well with vanilla, chocolate, or berry flavored protein powder.

You can add superfood powders like turmeric, ginger, wheat grass, or ashwagandha. Berry flavored smoothies are perfect for children, but they can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Berries do not have as much sugar as other fruits but they are still full of vitamins and antioxidants. For a sweeter smoothie, add at least half of a frozen banana or a little bit of raw honey.

Vegetable Fruit Medley DIY Smoothies

Vegetables and fruit can be delicious when combined in smoothies, even for the pickiest of eaters. Spinach is the most popular vegetable to include in a vegetable fruit medley. Carrot and frozen cauliflower can also be used in these smoothies.

Usually, the goal is not to taste the flavor of the vegetable but to add the nutrient content while enjoying delicious and satisfying fruit flavors. You can add spinach to any type of smoothie. You may want to try it with frozen banana, frozen blueberries, almond milk, and peanut butter. For a unique carrot cake inspired smoothie, try blending baby carrots, almond milk, frozen banana, frozen pineapple, frozen coconut, and almond butter.

No matter which flavor combination you try, your whole family is sure to love at home fruit smoothies. They are a simple and cost-effective solution for breakfast, lunch, a snack, or even dessert. Eating more fruits and vegetables daily can seem intimidating, but super healthy smoothies can make it a lot easier. Try one of these smoothie combinations today to nourish your body and please your palate.