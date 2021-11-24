Patient Portal.aegislabs – Brief

The COVID-19 pandemic has not loosened its grip ever since it spread worldwide. During a time like this, the best way to stay healthy is to practise safety health protocols, get vaccinated and opt for the best health care procedures if you are experiencing the symptoms. This is where Aegis Laboratories has come with an innovative online solution called the patient portal.aegislabs. Having several centres located in the United States and around the world, through this patient portal, Aegis Laboratories can reach their patients virtually & offer better health services.

What is the Patient Portal.aegislabs?

According to Aegis Laboratories, it is an all in one online web portal that provides various healthcare functionalities to patients such as personalized attention, virtual support, medical prevention plans, appointments, etc. The services of highly experienced medical specialists and affiliates can be availed for treatment purposes. Through this platform, the users can register and log in to check their test status and results with ease. Patients tested for COVID-19 can also view their lab report via this portal by entering their requisition number & sample collection date.

The general perception of the portal

Based on the analysis of the patients’ feedback on the services and the portal’s features, the overall reception of patient portal.aegislabs has been positive. This has led to the portal getting a consistent rating between 3 & 3.5 stars. The services and behaviour of the medical professionals have been highly praised. The portal has been noted for its faster response times to patient needs and emails during and after business hours. Also, the portal is having a 100% trust score thereby making it one of the highly secure and preferred medical services.

About Aegis Laboratories

They are known for their excellent healthcare services and their patient portal.aegislabs has been providing the best-in-class functionality across the United States for over 23 years. Aegis Laboratories aims to provide a patient-centred healthcare environment consisting of dedicated medical professionals. The centre provides multiple health services for patients that include anti-doping & forensic examination services to various educational and college sports competition organizations.

In response to the rising COVID-19 cases, a merged test for influenza A/B virus & SARS-CoV-2 has been recently launched. This test is beneficial for those patients suspected of having respiratory-viral infections.