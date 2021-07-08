Before the Covid-19 pandemic, workplace sanitization was a mere word to most companies. To combat the spread of the Covid-19, companies have developed strict organizational policies to ensure employees adhere to a high standard of hygiene. As a way of keeping your employee safe, companies should continue to follow the smart sanitization policies outlined below.

Regular Cleaning of Contact Surfaces

In a company where the traffic is high, the rate of infection is likely to increases. Surfaces such as computers and laptops, doorknobs, staircase rails, and seats need regular cleaning with a detergent containing at least 60% alcohol.

An automatic sanitizer dispenser should get mounted near staircase rails, near the washroom’s door handles, and every office entrance. The automatic dispenser will reduce the contact rate between the employees and the dispenser itself.

Wear Proper Facemask

A company needs to ensure all their employee wear their face masks correctly. Face masks prevent fluid droplets of an infected person from falling into the mouth and nose of a healthy person. The facemasks may also help employees in a food industry not mix food with droplets of saliva from their mouths when they sneeze. A face mask also may act as an air filter in a dusty environment, thereby preventing standard flue.

Covid-19 will not only spread through the nose and mouth. Companies can also consider providing face shields to their employees to protect the whole face. The face shield also may act as a shield against debris and dust in the air.

Provision of Employees with Sick leaves

A company that provides its employees with sick leave helps reduce the possibility of spreading Covid-19 on the premises. Sick leave will help unwell employees to isolate and quarantine themselves to recover.

Those leave days will help them relax and re-energize; hence they become more productive when returning to work. Companies need to support their employees by lowering their burden and offering them paid sick leaves.

Grant Permission to Employees to Work from Home

Allowing employees to work from home will have benefits to both the employee and the employer. Workers will have less commute, thus reducing chances to come into contact with infected people. But the company will also be safe on transport since it won’t provide transportation for those employees.

Allowing some employees to work from home will create enough space for social distancing to the few that will remain in the office. Sanitizing the offices is also easier since it is less congested. Companies should also consider digital communication, where they hold meetings through video conferencing.

Employee Education on Hygiene and Covid-19 Mitigations

Companies should recruit outside experts to educate their staff on hygiene issues and preventative methods to combat COVID-19. Businesses such as restaurants should have signs indicating where people should sit.

Choose areas and provide bins to collect used facemasks to avoid disposing of masks all over the premises. These liters will lead to a possible increase in coronavirus cases. Companies should also Garbage bins provided for remnants collection. Remnants can significantly contribute to an outbreak of other dangerous diseases.

Solve Hygienic Issues as Soon as They Arise.

Both employee and workplace hygiene play a significant role in business growth. Some workers tend to disregard the sanitization policy of the company. Once cases like that arise, the manager should take the chance with haste and contain it before it spreads to other workers, maintaining a good hygiene practice.

Cleaning contact surfaces, wearing face masks, working from home, cancelling unnecessary business trips, and avoiding crowding areas are among the smart sanitization policies that companies should continue to uphold even after the pandemic. These policies will ensure your workplace and employees are safe and reduce the chances of spreading diseases. From facility management services to the upper level echelons of corporate management, we all can take part in improving the health and safety of our workplaces going forward.