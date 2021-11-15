What Is Diabetic Foot Ulcer?

Spread the love

















When you hear the word ulcer, your mind will probably go straight to that very painful sore a person gets in their stomach when they don’t eat properly or eat at the right time. That would be what’s known as a Peptic Ulcer. But did you know that you can get an ulcer on your feet, especially if you have diabetes?

That is what’s known as a Diabetic Foot Ulcer. Ultimately, an ulcer is an open and painful sore or lesion. It could be a wound, a boil, or a blister, practically anything that causes the skin to break. These Diabetic Foot Ulcers are very serious because they can quickly escalate into infections and other types of issues. How so? Well, someone who has diabetes tends to develop diabetic neuropathy, which is a condition where they get nerve damage. And so what happens is they lose their sense of feeling, a numbness, in any part of their bodies, like their feet, which makes it hard for them to be immediately alerted when they get these ulcers.

How To Treat Diabetic Foot Ulcer

If you do get Diabetic Foot Ulcers, the first thing that you would want to remind yourself is to not treat it by yourself, no matter how small or minor the wound or the sore looks. Be sure to document and report it immediately to your doctors and health professionals so that they can examine and better assess your situation and provide you with the proper instructions. Because the ultimate goal is for the ulcer to heal as quickly as possible to prevent any chance of it becoming infected, and you would not want to do anything that would make it worse.

If ever your doctor diagnosed the ulcer as infected. What is most likely to happen is that they will prescribe either antibiotic, some wound care, or, worst-case scenario, hospitalization.

How To Prevent

Here are some things you can do to prevent experiencing Diabetic Foot Ulcers:

Check your feet regularly. Schedule a time every day when you can check your foot for sores, blisters, wounds, callouses. And remember, don’t treat them by yourself no matter how minor it is

Bathe and clean your feet properly and then keep them dry. This also includes your toenails.

Wear diabetic socks and shoes. There are lots of footwear available that’s made especially for people with diabetes. These socks and shoes offer extra support and cushion and are non-binding.

Make sure you position yourself in a way that blood flows properly.

Check your blood sugar regularly.

Conclusion

It is essential for anyone who has diabetes to be on top of not just their general health but also their Diabetic Foot Health. Practice making a habit of checking your feet and staying alert, wearing the proper socks and footwear, and avoiding anything that may cause you more severe issues will benefit you in the long run, both physically and mentally. Taking extra steps to ensure that you and your body are in tip-top shape is the best way to improve your quality of life despite the trials and challenges that may come.