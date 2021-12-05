What You Need to Know About Menstrual Cups

Menstruation or periods are a natural part of a women’s life. Even though it may be the case, it’s not something many women find comfortable as it results in mood swings, cramps & more specifically the bleeding which has to be taken care of. Even though pads & tampons help with bleeding, they have their cons. This is where a menstrual cup comes as a blessing to women. Not only do they prevent leakage, are safe & cost-effective in the long run, but they are also reusable. That’s right, if you want to know more about it, you are in the right place. Let’s get started.

What is a menstrual cup?

It is a small, flexible funnel-shaped product inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual fluid. Just like pads, the cups come in various sizes and colour options.

Apart from that, they can collect and hold more blood and can be worn for up to 12 hours unlike the shorter wear time of pads. Menstrual cups are produced by several brands which means that finding one is easy but you have to be careful.

Finding the right one

Buying a period cup is easy but getting the right one that suit you is important. Considering factors such as age, cervix length, pelvic floor muscle strength, heavy flow, etc will help you find the best one. For women under 30 who haven’t given birth, smaller menstrual cups are ideal & larger ones are suited for women over 30 or for a heavy period.

The first try

If you are used to tampons then inserting a period cup is pretty much easy. However, it might be uncomfortable for some women but there’s nothing to worry about.

Lubricating the cup’s rim with a water-based lube will result in an easier insertion. Before inserting the cup make sure to tightly fold it in half & hold it in one hand with the rim side facing up. Now, insert the cup into your vagina and once it is placed, rotate the cup which will spring open and will firmly secure in place.

How long can I wear the cup?

A menstruation cup can be worn for up to 6-12 hours which is higher than other alternatives. Being a reusable product, it helps eliminate the need for frequent changing or buying of pads. The cup can be taken out, emptied & cleaned before inserting again. By gently pulling the cup’s stem, one can easily remove it without much assistance.

The pros & cons

Budget & eco-friendly

With reusable menstrual cups, only a one-time price has to be paid and can be used for a long time hence there is less waste produced whereas pads/tampons have to be bought frequently.

No risk of infections

The blood is collected rather than being absorbed, therefore, no chance of getting any skin infections or related issues.

Durable & long-lasting

A menstrual cup is durable and easy to store. With proper care and maintenance, they can last for 6 months to 10 years.

Despite the pros, you might experience the following signs if you are not careful:

Allergies

Menstrual cups are made from medical-grade silicone, rubber, etc. So, if you have allergies to these materials, using menstrual cups can cause an allergic reaction.

Vaginal irritation

If the menstruation cup isn’t properly cleaned, this increases the chances of getting infections, vaginal irritation, or other health issues.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt that menstrual cups are the best hygiene product for females. The various perks it offers make it a better option than pads/tampons. If you are not sure about getting the right one, consulting your doctor will definitely help you.