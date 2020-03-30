How To Get More Instagram Followers in 2020

This year Instagram has introduced numerous changes to its platform, new ways of publishing content and updates . This presents you as an individual or brand that uses Instagram, new opportunities to gain Instagram followers. But it also means that you will have to re-evaluate your growth strategy.

Some of the best ways and tactics to grow followers on Instagram are the same as they have always been. But now there are new ways to create and share content with your audience. You will need to combine new strategies and old techniques to be successful.

By sticking with it so far and keeping up to date with what Instagram is adding to the platform, you will be able to take full advantage of the power of the large Instagram user base.

In this post, we will show you the best ways to get more followers on Instagram in 2020.

Hashtags are still by far the best tool to gradually gain visibility and grow your Instagram followers. Do some research on the best hashtags for your niche and audience and identify which of them are trending. You can do this using Instagram’s search function, looking at popular profiles that resemble what you are looking to reflect and the hashtags they use, or using a third-party tool.

There are a number of useful third-party tools, such as Keyhole or Display Purposes . Try some different methods and see what works best to discover the right and trending hashtags.

You must find hashtags that meet these 3 criteria:

The hashtag should make your post get more likes and comments.

You are looking for hashtags that are popular, but not too competitive, or spam (#nofilter is extremely competitive, for example)

Hashtag feeds should be full of high-quality and relevant content.

By doing this research, you will discover which hashtags will best complement your photos and videos, and what will attract users from your target audience to your posts. Work hard to create your content. This is still the most important step in making sure your work is seen by those who will appreciate it the most. Even in 2020.

Instagram has also released some new tools to make hashtag tagging even easier. You can take advantage of Instagram features to help you manage and discover better hashtags.

Hashtag suggestions allow you to instantly see suggested hashtags for your photos. Saved captions allow you to organize your hashtags by category and themes. You’ll also need to make sure you’re not using the wrong number of hashtags per post. Buffer has identified that 11 hashtags per post can do wonders for our goal. But do not exceed 30 hashtags are too many. Stay in the Goldilocks zone of Instagram hashtags, which is between 11 and 30 per post.

2. Take advantage of the new Instagram Stories

With over 250 million Instagram users, using Stories every day, it’s time to start taking advantage of the opportunities that Stories provide. Unlike the standard Instagram Wall, which is normally edited, the stories feel less scripted and are more spontaneous. This presents you with an opportunity to show a different side of yourself and your brand to your audience.

Stories can give you a lot of followers, but for this you will need to plan a bit before publishing them. Your publications will continue to be spontaneous, but they must follow their own strategy, which encourages the participation of your followers.

To get the most out of the stories, which you should publish regularly, use some of the hashtags of your standard, normal posts (maybe some new ones) and take advantage of the different capture modes available such as “Boomerangs”, “Stop-motion” or the ” direct”. Live video has the added benefit of being directly ahead of other Stories.

The different capture modes offered by the stories allow content that you would normally avoid including on your Wall. An obvious example is filters. If you like Snapchat’s fantastic variety of filters, Instagram has something very similar for you. They also have stickers, similar to Snapchat, they also allow you to display video content. And this has just started, as the platform plans to add more modes and features to Stories.

You can also get creative with how you present your stories by collaborating on Instagram stories. If you partner with an influencer and have them ‘take over’ your Instagram story, and post content that aligns with your brand and style (product or service promotion). The influencer will be able to gain access to your followers, and you will have access to his followers, inviting his public to watch and participate in the purchase through his Instagram account, both of you win.

3. Interact with your competitors’ audience

Try to reach your competitor’s followers. Look closely at their posts, and leave helpful, friendly and insightful comments that pick up a good handful of Likes. Chances are, you can turn some of your engaged users into your own followers.

Even if some of these users do not follow you, you will get useful information about what is valuable to these users, by actively monitoring their presence on social media. If you want to attract highly engaged users to your page, this is a simple and effective way to do it.

If you want to take your competitors’ research seriously, you should consider using tools like Sprout Social . Tools like this can give you an idea of ​​what competing brands’ messages look like, how often they post, and how your page compares to theirs. Sprout Social has a competitive analysis tool , for Instagram , that will give you this information. The use of tools like this facilitates the process of monitoring the competition.

You won’t have to visit their page daily to see what they are doing (although you may want to visit just to get an idea of ​​what and how they are publishing it). The more data you have at your disposal, the better you can understand your competition and your audience.

If your competitor has spent time creating a sizeable audience naturally, without tricks, and seems committed to it. He is the perfect person to start monitoring, do a daily follow-up, with the aim of learning what are the keys to his success.

In 2020 there are more Instagram profiles than ever. Use it to your advantage by taking a look at what works and seeing what your target audience likes.

Users who follow multiple competitor pages, or who like and comment on posts, are the type of users who need you to follow your profile. Getting more interactions on your posts will draw even more followers to your page and keep your page active, rather than static and boring.

4. Share your posts on your website or blog

Chances are, you already have a website with visitors. A great way to turn your website visitors into followers is by embedding your Instagram posts on your website or blog. This requires that your profile is set to public, in order to add the posts to your website. You can also add your Instagram stories to your website.

Still not driving traffic from your website or blog to your Instagram profile? This is a great tool to easily convert people who are already interested in you. Adding your Instagram feed to your website will help make your traffic more powerful. Convincing and eye-catching images give people a reason to stay on your site, in addition to whatever text content you have.

If you’re using a web framework or CMS like WordPress, for example, there are countless easy-to-use plugins that will help you add your Instagram photos to your website without having to touch a single line of HTML or CSS.

Use these plugins on your website to drive traffic to your Instagram and keep in mind that these users are not new to your profile, they have already visited your website and know who you are. Therefore it will be much easier for them to become active users.

5. Hire a growth agency on Instagram

If you don’t have time or your marketing knowledge is limited, I have good news for you: you can hire a real plan for growing followers on Instagram .

Through a professional growth service on Instagram, you can achieve all your goals.

For a fixed monthly fee, you will gain followers quickly thanks to the targeting campaigns that a dedicated and personal administrator will execute for you, 24 hours a day.

You will continue to have full control over your posts, their interaction and relationships with your new followers.

You will get a great community in a short time, full of real users interested in your content.

6. Take advantage of other Social Media channels

If you have a presence on other social networks, you should inform your followers about your Instagram! You have already dedicated the time and effort to make these followers meet on other platforms. Use that existing relationship to gain previously committed followers.

Let them know the benefits they will get by following you on Instagram, informing them about the different types of content you publish. Chances are they are active on Instagram and they will appreciate your content.

You can make sure your current fans know you’re on Instagram by cross-posting. The platform has made it easier to share your photos and videos on Facebook, Twitter and Tumblr, making it very easy to bring your existing followers on these sites to your profile. This is also a smart tactic to use if you have content that you know could work well across multiple channels. There is also data to suggest that images shared on Facebook via Instagram receive more engagement than images posted directly to Facebook.

Another possible method to take advantage of other social networks is to share the content generated by users in your feed. This allows you to share photos or videos created on or for your brand by other users with their own different pages and followers. This method has the benefit of keeping your audience engaged and, according to digital intelligence firm L2 Inc, increases the likelihood that an Instagram follower will become your customer.

Instagram is constantly growing , and with all these recent changes to the platform, you never know. Maybe it’s the reason someone from your current audience decides to follow you on all of your social media.

Gaining Followers on Instragram in 2020: Coclusion

In 2020, you have more options to grow on Instagram, than ever. But you also have more competition. This means that you will have to be strategic about where to direct your efforts.

Spend time creating valuable content that you know your audience wants to see, but also make an effort to understand how your competition is doing to reach their followers. You won’t be able to succeed on Instagram in 2020 without using the latest features like Stories, or neglecting the old tactics of finding the perfect hashtags, or using your website, blog, and other social channels to bring existing users to your site.

The usual tactics still work. But there are also new features and more tools, data and information to make the most of Instagram like never before.

Let your audience know that you care about creating quality content on Instagram. Create new content and use the new features available. But don’t neglect what has already been shown to work.

Gone are the days of simply spamming the most popular hashtags for easy followers. You will need to research and strive to use the newest post formats to keep your audience interested and excited about your content.

Fortunately, we inform you about what needs to be done to attract new followers to your page, keep them happy and hooked on your content. Make the most of what’s left of 2020 and start working!