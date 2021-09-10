Cleaning the oven is among the tasks that most people avoid in the kitchen. We usually postpone for long since we dread the thought of scrubbing grease off the oven and the residue that has accumulated with time. Also, you’ll be required to get rid of the burnt food pieces.

Cleaning the oven is a huge task; however, there are ways you can make it easier. At the end of it all, you’ll have a clean, sparkling oven if you adhere to the guide we’re about to compile.

Why Is It Important to Clean Your Oven?

Such chores are unpopular. You may even end up asking yourself, why should I clean the oven? A dirty oven is dangerous, and it will lead to consequences such as:

The oven will incur damage

• The discoloration will be visible

• The smoke output will be extensive

• The oven life will reduce

• Fire hazards

Fire Safety

If you fail to clean the oven for some time, grease and bits of stray food are left inside. As a result, the smoke output will be extensive, and there will be a fire hazard. The smoke will trigger a fire alarm. The food will have a burnt flavor, and it will be bitter. The smoke produced by the oven can also trigger the fire alarm.

Look for the Most Suitable Oven Cleaner

Oven cleaning is a tough job. However, if you have the right tools, the task will be easy. Also, the oven cleaner you’ll use will determine the quality of the oven clean. There is a huge selection of products in the market. You can find strong solutions that usually make it easy to clean the oven while also getting rid of heavier stains.

Some of the tips you need to consider while cleaning your oven include:

Determine the Oven Type

For starters, you need to determine the oven type. Each type of oven is cleaned differently as you clean. The oven types in the market include:

Textured ovens- these ovens have a ceramic coating, and it is designed to easily burn the spills as you operate the oven. You can clean the oven using a damp cloth after ensuring the oven has cooled down.

A self-cleaning oven- this is an oven that has the option that allows one to set the oven to a specific temperature whereby the grease and grime will turn to ash. After the oven has cooled down, use a damp cloth to clean it. The main issue with this oven type is that it doesn’t last long because of the high temperatures during heating, which means it wears out fast.

A regular oven- this oven needs to be cleaned often since it lacks the features above. You need to clean it methodically and manually.

For a commercial oven, the same rules apply but at a bigger scale.

Insert Baking Soda Paste into the Oven

The paste is supposed to be applied in the areas of the oven that are charred. You should reach out to the dirtiest corners and ensure they have been covered using the baking soda solution. If a lot of carbon has accumulated in one place, go ahead and apply another layer of the paste. Keep in mind you need to wear rubber gloves to protect your nails and hands such that you won’t get hurt.

Be careful when handling the glass window present on the oven door. The baking soda can get stuck within the double-pane glass of the oven, and there will be some marks as you clean. It is hard to get rid of these marks. As you apply the paste, you should avoid heating elements at all costs.

If you have an oven and you’re worried about how to go around the cleaning process, you can utilize the tips listed above. They’re tested and proven. The end result will be a sparkling and clean oven.