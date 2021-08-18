Building an ADU doesn’t have to be a complicated process. If you do your research and work with the right professionals, it can actually go quite smoothly. So, here’s how to build your own ADU in 5 easy steps.

1. Budget and Finance

You should always budget your development as the first step when building anything. That way you are prepared for all the costs ahead of you and can ensure you can pay them. However, ADU construction estimates are quite easily the most important step in the whole process because they will determine the size, type, design, and just about everything about your ADU.

Along with budgeting, you need to determine how you are going to pay for all those costs and get that lined up ahead of time so that you don’t put yourself into a pile of debt that you can’t climb out of.

2. Feasibility Study

Whether or not you can legally build the ADU you have budgeted for is determined in your feasibility study. This step involves meeting with your local planning department and drawing a map of your property to determine things like setback requirements and height limitations.

3. Design And Plan

Once you determine what you can build, it’s time to design it. You should design your ADU from the outside in and get a 3D rendering done to ensure you like it. From there, you can plan out your ADU. This involves acquiring:

Architectural drawings

Electrical drawings

Land surveys

Plumbing drawing

Structural drawing

As well as a number of other plans, surveys, and calculations.

4. Obtain Permits And Find Contractor

Using your design and plans, you can then obtain the necessary permits to build your ADU. With the permits, you can then find a contractor that you trust will do a good job.

5. Acquire Materials And Construct ADU

Your contractor should be able to find you good deals on the materials you are going to need to complete the project. With all the materials acquired, the contractor can go ahead and build your ADU!