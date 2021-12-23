PCBs are very popular as it is highly important in day-to-day life. As you know, we’ve been blessed with many manufacturing companies providing the same. In terms of quality services, PCBASIC is one of the top-rated PCB manufacturers in the world. However, you might need to know all about the different types of PCB available in our current market.

Different Types of PCB

Single Layer PCB

If you want a simple or even having the requirement of Simplest PCB, then Single Layer PCB is the right choice. Here one side arrangement with electronic components as well as the other with conductive circuits.

Rigid PCB

You might be familiar with Single and Double-side PCB. Well, this cannot be modified or even can’t be able to mold to a new shape. However, Rigid Printed Circuit Board is something amazing, it is a solid and inflexible PCB. This means it is not flexible like other PCBs.

Flex PCB

This Flex PCB is also called a Flexible Printed Circuit Board, it is not like Rigid PCBs, as its name indicates, these kinds of PCBs are very flexible. Even more, this can be of any form, like single, multi, and even double-sided PCBs. Mostly the polymer coating acts as the protective coating for this kind of Flex PCBs.

Rigid-Flex PCB or Rigid-Flexible PCB

Rigid Flex Printed Circuit Board is nothing but, as its name indicates its Rigid PCB and a Flex PCB combination. The rigid circuit board joint to a flexible circuit board in the circuit boards. Furthermore, both laminated together to form a single circuit board. Well, for the multilayers, it is connected to made plates through holes.

Double-Sided PCB or Double Layer PCB

In this, PCB has got both sides of the substrate with a conductive layer. However, electronic components are aligned and even soldered on both sides. Holes in between the electronic components have been plated to act both side circuits to possess conductivity.

Multilayer PCB

If you found a PCB with more than 2 layers, then it is called a Multilayer PCB. However, it should have 2 conductive layers, with copper layered. Moreover, each layer connects parallelly or arrangements through the copper-plated holes.

Hope you found various types and PCB in detail