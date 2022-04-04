Happy Easter Wishes and Beautiful Happy Easter images

Are you in the search for some religious easter images free and the best Happy Easter Wishes? Are you ready to get some easter eggs? Because Easter is coming around soon. A very special day for Christians worldwide, Easter celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion. As per Christianity, the Resurrection event represents Christ’s victory over death and the promise of eternal life for those who follow him. Due to this, Easter is sometimes called Resurrection Day or Resurrection Sunday. Christians all over the world undergo a 40-day preparatory season of Lent or fasting and the Easter Sunday marks the end of this period.

Easter typically falls during April every year. However, in some years, it may occur either in late March or early May. This year, Easter falls on Sunday, 17 April 2022 for western churches and 24 April for Eastern churches. Speaking of Sunday, Easter always falls on a Sunday, which is something we know, right?. Many churches offer worship services on Friday just before Easter, also known as Good Friday. More services are offered on Easter Sunday itself.

Being an important event and celebrated all over the world, Easter celebrations vary from culture to culture. For African Americans, the church service offered on the resurrection day is the core part of their tradition. They attend the service by dressing up in their best. There will be prayers, singing, parades, speeches, or recitations. After the church session, they spend time together with their loved ones. It may include a big dinner and games for the children.

Do you know why Easter Eggs are so special and easter egg hunts? Easter eggs have a very important role during the Easter season. In fact, the concept of easter eggs was originated in the early Christian community of Mesopotamia. Even though the eggs were considered the symbol of new life and fertility in ancient times, Easter eggs symbolize the empty tomb of Jesus Christ from which he resurrects. Traditionally, Easter eggs gifted were decorated and colored using various dyes. However, they have been substituted for decorated egg chocolates or plastic eggs filled with confectionaries.

