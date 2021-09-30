For some men, being bold is a natural thing. They let their confidence flow out of them and show it to the world with ease. But for others, they have to work at it. In this article, we’ll discuss how you can be bold but not a braggart – so that everyone knows your successes without feeling like you’re rubbing their face in it!

Make Sure You are in The Right

Are you feeling confident? If so, you’ll be more likely to come across as someone with self-confidence rather than self-obsession. If not, know that even confident guys get nervous too! But if you can focus on how you want to feel, seeing yourself as the successful man you are, you’ll naturally be more confident.

Know Your Strengths

Be able to identify the positive aspects of your life. Whether by looking back on past successes or imagining what you could do if you put all your energy into it. Whatever works for you, be able to see yourself in a positive light.

Practice Humility

You may have heard the phrase “Fake it ’til you make it.” The idea is when you put on a confident air; eventually, you’ll start to believe in yourself. There’s a reason why many actors and politicians have coaches to help them project certain confidence. By being aware of your strengths and practicing the behaviors that go with them, you’ll be able to feel more confident as time passes.

Be Aware of What Sort of Behavior Makes You Uncomfortable

For many people, bragging about their accomplishments is difficult — because they’re not used to it. They feel awkward, uncomfortable and a little exposed. A great way to avoid this is by being aware of the behavior that makes you uncomfortable, then practicing it until it feels more natural.

Practice Positive Self-Motivation

Some naturally confident people also have an innate ability to motivate themselves. Regardless of whether or not you have a coach or a cheerleader to motivate you, make an effort to remind yourself why you’re going for it. If it helps, write out your motivation and keep it with you until it becomes second nature.

Know That There’s No Such Thing as Perfect

Even the most confident people don’t have a perfect life. There will always be setbacks — whether in business, romance, or other areas of their lives. Know that this is normal, and everyone has to face it.

Don’t Feel the Need to Talk About All Your Successes

Even confident people don’t brag 100 percent of the time. For example, if you and a friend or coworker were to make plans for the weekend, you don’t have to go into extreme detail about your upcoming date unless asked. It’s okay not to talk about it! Besides, asking someone out on a date is bold enough.

Don’t Take Yourself Too Seriously

Even confident people sometimes feel insecure. Showing that you’re aware of this fact displays confidence because it shows that you’re human and know what it feels like to feel insecure. Men’s jockstraps are a good example. On a person who takes themselves too seriously, it’s tacky and unappealing. When taken or worn with humor, it can be funny. Plus, laughing at yourself will help disarm any awkward situations and show others that you can laugh at yourself as well.

Do Something New Every Day

If you want to be seen as bold, you have to go out of your way to do something new every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s just learning a new language or trying iced tea for the first time. Something as simple as this is enough to show off progress and growth.

No one becomes confident overnight. It takes time, practice and patience to cultivate that winning mentality. If you’re looking to master your confidence, implement these steps so you can feel more secure in yourself every day.