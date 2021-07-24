A Winter Guide to Eye Safety

Snowsports are a lot of fun, but they can also be pretty tough on your eyes. Snow is blinding, the glare from ice and snow makes it difficult to see, and many people forget about their eye protection while playing in winter conditions. This blog post will teach you 10 tips for protecting your eyes during all types of snowsports so that you can have more fun out there!

Wear Sunglasses

You can protect your eyes from the sun and snow glare with a good pair of sunglasses. Make sure they have 100% UV protection, as well as an anti-reflective coating to reduce any unwanted reflections on the lens while you’re out in the sunlight. If blue skies are forecasted for that day or evening, make sure it’s polarized lenses so you’ll be able to see through foggy conditions too!

Bring an extra pair of glasses in case you get snow or ice on your lenses and cannot see a thing.

Wear Ski Goggles

You can also wear ski goggles. Be sure to purchase goggles with UV protection and anti-fog coating. These will protect your eyes from snow glare, ice particles, and windburn. It’s always a good idea to invest in MTB goggles.

If you wear contacts, ski goggles can also protect your contacts from drying out and from flying debris.

Secure Your Sunglasses and Your Ski Goggles

Use a strap or elastic band to keep your sunglasses and ski goggles securely in place while you are traveling at high speeds down the slopes.

Soak Your Contacts in Solution

If you take off your contact lenses before heading out onto the slopes, don’t leave them lying around unprotected inside. This could dry them out. Be sure to store your contacts in the case of contact with a contact solution whenever you aren’t wearing them.

Wear Protection Over Eye Makeup

Don’t wear heavy mascara on the slopes because it could freeze and cause your eyes to burn badly from rubbing when they get wet. Wear some type of cream eyeliner instead for better visibility.

Bring a Sharpie

If you wear contacts, be sure to bring an extra contact case and solution along with your goggles. Carry them in the storage compartment of your jacket or ski pants so they are easily accessible when it’s time to switch. Bring along a sharpie (or marker) too because if you lose one, you can always write the date on the other lens until you get home.

Adjust Your Goggles Properly

Don’t let snow build up inside by not adjusting your goggles properly before going out for another run on the slopes. You’ll know that this is happening if the light starts shining through from outside and fogging up what you’re seeing while skiing/snowboarding down the mountain!

Keep Ski Lenses Clean

A smudge on your lens can reduce visibility by up to 90%. Shake any snow off your lens and let it dry naturally, then carefully wipe the lens with a microfiber cloth.

Keep Sunglasses Off the Snow!

Don’t put sunglasses down on the snow. The sun will reflect off of it, and you’ll have a shiny surface for glare in front of your eyes while skiing/snowboarding down the mountain or doing other snowsports with friends. Keep them tucked away safely in your pocket or backpack until that next break when you’re taking a breather.

Your Eyes Will Thank You Later!

Take care of your eyes today by following these simple tips, and they’ll thank you later when the winter thaws!