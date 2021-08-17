How to Maximize Kitchen Space With a Small Floorplan

Kitchens are where many people spend their time, and it is important to make sure that they have plenty of space. However, if you live in an apartment or condo with a small floor plan, kitchen space can be difficult to come by. This blog post will go over six strategies for maximizing kitchen space in a small floor plan. Please keep reading to learn more.

Remove Upper Cabinets

If your kitchen has upper cabinets, remove them. Aside from taking up floor space that could be better used as a walkway between the kitchen and living room, there is not much point in keeping upper cabinets in a small kitchen. Now you have more space to store pots and pans on open shelves or install a few tall storage units for plates and cups.

Streamline Dish Duty

If your kitchen has dish duty, streamline it. Many people choose to run their dishwasher as a one-hour wash cycle to load the machine and get on with other things while dirty dishes are cleaned. If you haven’t considered this before, consider switching to a lower temperature wash for better cleaning without drying—this will save you hours every year.

Add a Kitchen Island

A kitchen island is a great way to add extra space for food preparation. Since you live in a small floorplan, make full use of the area you have by adding an island. You can install racks on the island for pots and pans or lay them directly on the surface next to it if there isn’t room for storage. If you have enough space, an island will add a lot of value to the kitchen and make it much easier to cook and serve food in that space.

Move toward Modular Kitchen Furniture

It is important not to be overly sentimental when choosing furniture for your small house—try to find quality modular products instead. For example, many cabinet solutions are available that make much better use of space in a small kitchen than traditional upper cabinets. Also, consider configuring your counters to be movable or even removable—this is a simple way to add more useful counter space when you need it on long weekends and holidays.

Get Rid of all Clutters

If you head into a kitchen that has been used for a long time without being cleaned, you’ll often find numerous items of clutter. Food packets, dishes, utensils—all things take up valuable space in the kitchen and often make it more difficult to use. If your small house doesn’t have enough storage space, be ruthless when cleaning out the kitchen. Get rid of every item that is not used frequently, and keep only those absolutely necessary for regular operation.

Opt for Small Appliances

Wall-mounted appliances, such as a toaster or microwave, can save you a lot of space in your kitchen. Since these items are small and light, it is much easier to mount them on the wall. This means that you can free up space by getting rid of your bulky countertop appliances—your kitchen will look more attractive when you don’t have all those things taking up space in it.

Cooking in a small kitchen can be difficult, but there are many things that you can do to maximize your available space. These six strategies will go a long way toward helping you maximize your use of space in your small home. There are additional tactics to consider if you have more space than you need, but these are options to help you make the most of a small kitchen. It’s always a good idea to get a quote and some advice from local experts or examples for inspiration, such as these kitchen renovations in Willoughby.