Lawns are often a key component of your home’s curb appeal and offer up many great opportunities for customization and improvement. From adding trees to create a shaded area for outdoor living space to installing an ornamental garden with fragrant flowers, there are lots of ways you can take advantage of this important part of your property.

Flowerbeds and Shrubs

If you’re looking for a way to add beauty and interest to your lawn, consider creating flower beds or shrubs. Flowerbeds are easily maintained with the occasional trimming of weeds in-between visits from gardeners that come once every few weeks during warmer months. Depending on where you live and how much water is available, annual bedding plants such as pansies will often provide color through winter. Shrubs can also be added throughout a yard for privacy screens or natural windbreaks – they offer year-round benefits!

Garden Pathways

A beautiful walkway leading up to the front door is an easy yet elegant addition that makes visitors feel welcome before even entering your home. A stone pathway has timeless appeal and pairs well with an assortment of annuals, perennials, and shrubs. Mossy stones can also be added throughout a yard for privacy screens or as natural windbreaks – they offer year-round benefits!

Covered Patios and Decks

If you’re looking for a way to increase the amount of space in your backyard, consider building a covered patio or deck. Not only will this create extra outdoor living space, but it can also make an excellent extension of your kitchen–giving you more room to cook and serve food outdoors when entertaining guests. Plus, if you use reclaimed lumber from old structures that have been deemed unusable by other contractors, there’s no additional cost because the materials are free!

Fountains and Ponds

Adding water features such as fountains or ponds is one-way homeowners can add value to their property without spending too much money. These additions not only offer up sound benefits like calming white noise during those hot summer nights, but they also provide an opportunity for nature to move indoors.

Fences for Animals and Pets

A fence not only protects pets but also serves as a great deterrent against thieves who might be looking to do some thievery on your property while you’re away.

The addition of fences is an inexpensive way homeowners can add value without spending a lot of money or time on landscaping projects that may take weeks before they have the desired result.

Adding Lighting Near Entryways/Driveway Entries

Lighting at entrances makes your home feel welcoming, which will make your home more valuable. It also transforms your home into a welcoming and inviting space. Plus, lighting will also help make your property more visible and deter thieves, which is always a plus.

Outdoor Fire Pit

An outdoor fire pit is a great way to make your home feel welcoming and cozy during the winter months or to make it easier for you to entertain guests. You can place this fire pit in any backyard, regardless of whether it is big or small, because they are lightweight and easy to install without having an expensive landscaping project that will take weeks before desired results happen.

Outdoor Kitchen

An outdoor kitchen offers many advantages over traditional kitchens inside the house, such as being cheaper than building additional living space on top of your existing property and larger, so you have more room when entertaining guests at gatherings outside. In addition, if cooking hazards like grease fires do occur outdoors while using an open flame grill rather than indoors with gas grills where there’s less risk for these types of incidents, the outdoor kitchen is a safer location.

If you want to add value to your home, consider adding some of these wonderful lawn features. You will enjoy your home more for years to come, and they invite family and friends to visit more often. They also add to the curb appeal of your home. Too busy to take care of your lawn? You can always protect your investment with lawn care services.