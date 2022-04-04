Maundy Thursday Images Wishes Quotes Prayers

Maundy Thursday is a holy day observed by devoted Christians worldwide. Often known as the Holy Thursday, Good Thursday among other names, this is the fifth day in the Holy Week The day is preceded by Holy Wednesday and succeeded by Holy Friday or Easter. So, why it is called Maundy Thursday?. Don’t worry, we have it all covered in this article.

This year, Maundy Thursday falls on April 14 for Roman Catholic churches and April 21 for Orthodox churches. The three-day celebration of Easter begins with Maundy Thursday. On this day, Christian people offer Eucharist to the gathered in the church.

Maundy Thursday Quotes

Maundy comes from the Latin word mandatum. This translates to command. According to Christianity, Maundy Thursday is widely believed to be the day when Jesus had his final Passover meal with his 12 disciples. It is also during this day, that Jesus washed the feet (maundum) of the disciples and commanded them to do the same for each other.

Best Maundy Thursday Images

Being an important event, people need to celebrate the day by wishing their loved ones and well-wishers. But, selecting the right quote can be tiring as there are plenty of such messages on the web. This is why we compiled some quotes and wishes from the web for you. Use them to wish your dear ones without a second thought.

Happy Holy Thursday to all my dear loved ones. I hope you and your family will have a wonderful Easter weekend.

Let us start this Maundy Thursday with fasting and prayers. By doing that, let us bring God’s mercy and forgiveness to all mankind. Wishing you a Happy Maundy Thursday.

Humility and selflessness is the only key to winning in life, and Jesus Christ is the perfect example of it. Wishing you a Happy Maundy Thursday.

As long as you are sincere, it doesn’t make a difference what you accept. Blessed Maundy Thursday Greetings.

Find the renewal of love, hope, and health on this auspicious day. Happy Maundy Thursday to you and your dear ones.

Let us begin this Maundy Thursday with prayers and holy songs. May your life be joyful and successful.

On this holy day, let us remember and celebrate the Lord’s selfless act done for his beloved disciples.

Today is Maundy Thursday, and we commemorate the lord’s last supper within hours of Judas’s betrayal. Happy Maundy Thursday to you and your loved ones.

Remember his good deeds and say Hallelujah. Happy Maundy Thursday

Jesus taught us to keep aside our differences and love each other unconditionally. Let us remember this and follow his path forever. Happy Maundy Thursday to all.

Be in your Maundy Thursday prayers everyone

Now you all know what Maundy Thursday is and how it is an important day for Christians. Apart from that, we have also given you some good old wishes to share with your loved ones. So, what are waiting for?. Celebrate this holy day and make sure to wish everyone on your contact list with beautiful Maundy Thursday Wishes 2022.