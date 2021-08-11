Florida is amongst the best places to visit in America. There are many reasons for this, but one of them is the food. The state has some unique dishes you won’t find anywhere else, and many restaurants offer great-tasting menus that will make your mouth water. Here are a few things you should try when looking for a home in Florida:

Key Lime Pie

Key lime pie is one of the best desserts you will find anywhere in America. This is because it has both key lime juice and graham cracker crust, giving it a unique texture and flavor that not many other pies have. The most popular place to get key lime pie in Florida is at Joe’s Stone Crab. This place has been open for over a hundred years and still serves up delicious pies that are reasonably priced. If you’re in Florida, be sure to stop by Joe’s at least once!

Lemonade

Most people are used to standard lemonade flavors of lemon, but in Florida, you can order OJ-Lemonade. This is a mixture of orange juice and lemonade that is amazing. You can also find it with lime instead of just lemons if you like your drink a little less tart. This drink is a favorite of people visiting Disney World, and if you’re traveling down to the area, don’t miss trying it out for yourself.

Strawberry Pineapple Milkshake

You’ll find that many restaurants in Florida offer a strawberry pineapple milkshake as an alternative to those made with ice cream. The flavor will remind you of summer, and you’ll be able to get this treat at restaurants such as Boomers Bar and Grill. This milkshake is delicious on its own, but if you want to kick it up a notch, then add in some vodka!

Curry Crab

If you’re looking for something different than the standard seafood options that are served around Florida, then you might want to try some curry crab. This is a dish that will blow your mind with its amazing flavors and spicy kick, and it can be found at restaurants like the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Jacksonville. Curry Crab is often served with a side of rice or fries, so don’t forget to order a drink as well.

Gator Sushi

Gator sushi is a bizarre combination, but it’s a popular product in Florida that you don’t want to miss out on. It doesn’t taste like chicken, and the skin is crunchier than what you’re used to in your sashimi. It’s an excellent meal choice for those interested in trying something new, and it can be found at restaurants like Gator Joe’s.

Alligator Sandwich

Only a few places around Florida offer alligator sandwiches, but Gator’s Dockside has some of the best ones around. These sandwiches are served with a hot sauce that will blow your mind with its unique flavors, and the meat itself is already very rich. You can get alligator jerky from most places around Florida as well, but it’s not nearly as tasty as the original product.

Make sure you ask your agent about this when you are looking for a real estate brokerage in Florida to get turned on to the best food and restaurants around.