The Best Snacks to Bring for a Campout

If you’re planning on spending time in the great outdoors, you’ll want to pack a few of camping snacks. Be sure to include both sweet and savory snacks so that there are snacks to appeal to a broad range of tastes. A good mix of snack types will help prevent hunger during the afternoon and energize campers for fun evenings around the campfire. Here are some popular camping snack options that you should bring along next time you hit the trail.

Instant Macaroni and Cheese

If you’re craving something a little more filling between cookouts, instant macaroni and cheese might just be your best option. Since it can be made with just a bit of hot water and a little patience, instant mac and cheese is a great option for a quick, but filling snack. The great thing about instant mac and cheese is that there are many varieties available—ranging from plain to traditional add-ins like bacon bits, so no matter what sort of flavor profile tickles your fancy, there’s likely an option out there for you.

Granola Bars

Granola bars are a great source of energy for any time of day. Granola bars can be easily paired with other foods to create a well-rounded and filling snack. Try pairing your granola bar with dried fruit or nuts to make a delicious and nutritious snack.

Jerky

If you’re looking for a protein-packed snack that will satisfy your taste buds, look no further than a pack of jerky. This is particularly true if you crave something savory while you’re outdoors but don’t want to eat an entire meal. Jerky fits the bill nicely. Not only is it portable and lightweight, but it can also help curb hunger when you don’t have time for anything else. Just be sure to read labels carefully; store-bought jerky is sometimes full of additives.

Rice Krispies Treats

We can all agree that campfire marshmallows are delicious, but if you’re looking for a special (and popular) sweet snack while on your camping trip, then Rice Krispies Treats might be exactly what you need. What makes them perfect for camping is that they require only three ingredients: Rice Krispies cereal, butter, and marshmallows – a camping staple. Once these treats are done, store them in a sealable plastic bag to keep them fresh.

Spicy Chex Mix

To satisfy cravings for salty and spicy foods, be sure to bring along some Chex Mix to your campout. It’s easy enough to make at home and brings together all kinds of flavors in one satisfying snack. It’s delicious and easy to share! If you’re worried about how well this will travel, take out what you need and pack in a resealable container just before leaving on your trip. You can pack it away in a cooler or a cupboard of a camper between snack times.

Trail Mix

You can’t go wrong with trail mix, which satisfies both sweet and savory cravings. Store-bought versions are loaded with preservatives and extra sugar, so make your own at home and you’ll control exactly what goes into it. Some good add-ins include dried fruit, nuts like almonds or peanuts and M&Ms. To ensure your trail mix doesn’t spoil easily while you’re out in nature, store in airtight plastic bags.

Bonus Idea: Coffee and Tea Packets

Coffee and tea packets are great to take along on a campout. All you need is hot water; then you can have your morning cup of Joe or your evening cup of chamomile. Each packet contains just enough for one serving, making it ideal for packing when weight matters. And because they come individually wrapped, you can make your morning cuppa pretty easily, even if you’re heating water over a campfire.

Many of these drinks also include natural caffeine, ensuring a smooth and energizing finish to any outdoor adventure, and they’re good to have along if you need to warm up quickly. Temperatures in mountainous areas can get chilly at night and in the early morning. Having something like coffee or tea to warm you up quickly is just good common sense.

Final Thoughts on Snacks to Bring to a Campout

Good food plays an important role in any fun camping adventure, and in addition to full-meal foods, like campout chili, hearty snacks should also be on your campout food checklist. Consider travel and camping snacks that have a long shelf life, as well as those that don’t require refrigeration.

Sweet treats like granola bars or even trail mix are great options for outdoor adventures. You might also want to consider bringing some savory snack options like beef jerky for some variety. Whatever you choose, be sure to plan out your snacks ahead of time so that your trip is easy and enjoyable for everyone on your trip, no matter what their taste preferences are. Keep these ideas in mind when looking for the best snacks to buy.