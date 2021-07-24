Recently a meme was viral in Twitter which asks people to find out what the 25th Island of Greece is. Lets have a look on how the joke is explained.

Memes are so common now that every month you can see a new meme emerging on social media which asks you to Google something and some of the most popular ones were ‘What dinosaur has 5000 teeth?’ and ‘Why were chainsaws invented?’. This latest one adds to the lot that asks you to find out what the ‘25th island of Greece’ is and it has taken over Twitter. You might have seen this meme in other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram as well.

Even though Greece has actually 6000 islands, in which 227 are inhabited, what would be probably the reason everyone is talking about the 25th one. So to know it by yourself what you can do is Google or use the internet to find out which exactly is Greece’s 25th island. The answer you get for that search is what makes this meme viral. Because the social media users think the island name displayed as the answer is quite hilarious.

So which is the 25th island of Greece? And it is an island in the Cyclades called Amorgos. Still if you don’t get what is the big deal in it, then here it goes. It is because people feel ‘Amorgos’ sounds like ‘Among Us’.

Among Us, a game made by American game studio Innersloth, is an online multiplayer space-themed game that has gone very popular amongst children. Even though, the words, ‘Amorgos’ and ‘Among us’ are not so likely, the ardent fans of the game Among Us has been taken over by this as they feel that this joke is certainly funny and that’s how this meme made its way to one of the popular memes.