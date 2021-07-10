Areas in the USA With the Best Air Quality

Have you ever wanted to know how much progress the United States has made on air quality?

Air quality is an important component of environmental health in the United States. There are more than 150 air quality monitors in the United States that collect and report information on current and past air quality levels to EPA on a daily basis. According to their website, they “provide people with important information about when it is appropriate for them to reduce or stop outdoor activities.”

Some of the main air quality concerns are carbon monoxide and ozone pollution. Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas that is produced when solid fuels, such as coal, are burned. However, it can quickly lead to health problems, as accumulation in an enclosed space can cause shortness of breath or even death. Ozone is a chemical compound that can be found in the air we breathe and in our skin.

Searching for answers and useful information about air quality in the United States can be challenging because of the number of programs that have been set up around the country in an attempt to track its progress. This article will provide you with a list of areas from California to Maine where there has been a dramatic decrease in ozone or carbon monoxide levels.

Hawaii

The air quality in Hawaii is one of the best in the country. The island state has no industrial areas and less than 20% of the state’s total land area is urban. According to the Hawaiian government, only about 8% of the state’s residents are considered to live in areas with unhealthy air. This is in contrast to the mainland United States, where more than 90% of the population lives in areas with unhealthy air. As an island state, exhaust emissions from cars driving over the ground are absorbed by the ocean instead of being released into the air. Ozone levels are also much lower in Hawaii than in other parts of the country.

The Pacific Northwest

The Pacific Northwest, which includes states like Washington, Oregon, and California, has some of the best air quality in the country. The best air quality index (AQI) scores are measured in cities like Seattle and Portland. Seattle is known for its excellent air quality and is the first place in the United States to regularly receive a “satisfactory” rating.

The San Juan Islands are located in Washington and have a very low population density with marine air influence, which helps keep air quality scores high because there are no major emission sources or pollution from industry.

Maine

Maine’s air quality is ranked as one of the best in the nation. Maine has many large industries, but they are strictly controlled and regulated to minimize their impact on air quality. Maine residents are encouraged by the government to take an active role in improving air quality by biking, walking, and carpooling. According to EPA, 68% of Maine’s population is considered to live in an area with healthy air.

Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts

These areas are home to some of the best air quality in the nation. Unlike many areas with good air quality, these states have a combination of industry and urban development that helps keep air quality high. Although these areas do not have the highest air pollution indices, they are still very high compared to other parts of the United States. In addition, the area is home to several cities that have received the clean air designation, including Boston, Providence, New Bedford, and Hartford.

Wyoming and Colorado

Wyoming and Colorado are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the country. While there are many mountainous areas in these states, there are also many industrial areas. The air quality in this area is considered good, with areas like Laramie and Cheyenne having some of the best air quality in the entire country. Colorado also has a large amount of urban development that helps improve air quality.

There are a number of factors that affect air quality in the United States. You should consider where you live, what type of industry there is nearby, and how high the air pollution has been in the past before deciding whether or not you want to move. If you are looking for a place with good air quality, you should look at Hawaii first. Hawaii is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live, both for its natural beauty and high-quality living conditions like clean water, well-maintained public spaces, and excellent school systems.

The Pacific Northwest also ranks very well, thanks to low ozone emissions from industry combined with plenty of rain that quickly washes away pollutants and keeps them at bay. Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts also rank very high because they have little industry and above average trees and water that help keep the air clean. Mountainous regions like Wyoming and Colorado have good air quality for the same reasons Maine does – low industry, low population, and lots of precipitation that washes away pollutants.