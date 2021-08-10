Five Things to Consider When Planning a Memorial

Planning a memorial can be a tricky thing. There are many different things to consider, and it is often hard to know where to start. Before planning any memorial service, the first step you need to take is deciding if this is the right choice for you and your family members. There may not be enough time or money available to plan a funeral or memorial service for some people. We will go over five things that should be considered when planning a memorial so you can make an informed decision about what would work best for your situation.

Age of the Deceased

The age of the person who has passed on is very important. The older a person was, the more likely they left specific instructions about what type of service they wanted. If you know that your loved one had strong feelings about what should happen after their death in this regard, it would be a good idea to discuss this with their family members.

If the person is younger and has not yet discussed their wishes, they might strongly think about what type of funeral or memorial service to plan for themselves. If you are unsure about where they stand on this issue, it would be advisable to talk to them before going any further in your planning process.

Family History

If you are not the only person in charge of planning a memorial service, it is important to keep your family members’ wishes and traditions in mind. It can be frustrating for a loved one if their deceased relative’s funeral or memorial does not reflect who they were as an individual. For example, someone has always been very outgoing, but they pass away and are cremated without a proper funeral.

If you have no idea what type of service they would want, it might be helpful to include some of their favorite memories with family members during the ceremony. This can help give everyone closure after such an emotional event.

Budget

One thing that can make planning a memorial service difficult is the budget. It is important to know what you can spend before you decide on any particular type of funeral or memorial service. You also need to know whether there would be enough people who could afford this and if they will have time in their schedule for it.

If you are unsure about what type of service would be best for your situation, it might be a good idea to speak with some funeral directors and see their prices. You could also invest in an online memorial planner, which will help give you ideas on creating the perfect tribute for someone who has passed away.

Time

The amount of time you have to plan a memorial service is also an important factor. If there are only a few days between the death and the funeral, it can be hard to find everything that needs to be done for this type of event. For example, if you need help writing out welcome remarks or deciding what music should play during the service, you may not have time to do that.

It is usually best if there are at least two weeks between death and the memorial service for this reason. However, it also depends on where the funeral or memorial will be held, so make sure to take into account any travel plans in your timeline as well.

It is also important to know that it can be difficult to find everything needed if you are planning a service during the holidays. If this will impact your timeline, make sure to plan and order any items in advance. Hence, they arrive on time for the memorial service.

Special Requests

If there are any special requests they had for their funeral or memorial service, it is important to take these into account. Some people might want a specific type of food served at the reception; others may specify what should happen when they pass away. Whatever your loved one’s wishes were in this regard, make sure you ask their family members for help fulfilling them.

In addition to these five things, it is important to know that there can be a wide range of feelings when planning memorials. It may be not easy at first to think about what you want the service or ceremony to look like and which traditions are most important for your loved one’s family members. The more information you gather from their friends and family members who knew them better, the easier it will be to plan a suitable ceremony for everyone.

There are many considerations to make when planning a memorial service. It is important to consider not only your loved one’s wants and desires, but also the feelings of their family members who knew them best too. As you plan the details for this event, think about what is most important to your loved ones and their family members so that everyone can have closure at the end of it. Keep these things in mind as you prepare any memorial plaques.