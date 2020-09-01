It’s true that today, you really don’t need to spend a whole lot of money to get a feature-packed smartphone. Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme have been consistently delivering excellent value options under Rs. 15,000, and we’ve added some of their latest launches to our June refresh of this buying guide.

Realme finally managed to launch its youth-centric Narzo series, which complements its other offerings. Samsung had a new launch too with the Galaxy M21. Some older models that were featured in the April edition of this guide have been replaced by equivalent or better offerings thanks to changes in pricing.

If you have a budget of Rs. 15,000 for getting a new smartphone, we have done the research for you. After reviewing multiple smartphones in this segment, here are the models that are a cut above the rest, in no particular order.

Phones under Rs. 15,000 Gadgets 360 rating (out of 10) Price in India (as recommended) Redmi Note 9 8 Rs. 11,999 Realme 6i 8 Rs. 12,999 Poco M2 Pro 8 Rs. 13,999 Samsung Galaxy M21 7 Rs. 13,999 Realme Narzo 10 8 Rs. 11,999 Redmi Note 9 Pro 8 Rs. 13,999 Realme 6 8 Rs. 14,999 Redmi Note 8 7 Rs. 11,999 Vivo U20 8 Rs. 11,990

Redmi Note 9

The Redmi Note 9 is the entry-level offering in the Redmi Note 9 series from Xiaomi. It largely shares the same design as the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The Redmi Note 9 sports a 6.53-inch display with a hole-punch front camera in the top left corner. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 5 to protect the panel from scratches. The display has thick borders but these are acceptable for the price.

Xiaomi has picked the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC to power the Redmi Note 9. It is an octa-core processor with two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores. The Redmi Note 9 is available in three variants: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, and 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. These are priced at Rs. 11,999, Rs, 13,499, and Rs. 14,999 respectively. The Redmi Note 9 houses a 5,020mAh battery and you get a 22.5W charger in the box.

The Redmi Note 9 has an IR emitter on the top which can be used to control appliances. At the back, it has a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Redmi Note 9 manages to take good photos in favourable light and the AI is quick to detect scenes. Low-light camera performance was average and the Night mode did not make a huge difference to quality.