Constitution, we all should commemorate, abide and emphasize. India, after

Independence in 1947, under the leadership of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, formed the drafting

committee and was brought into force on 26th of January, 1950. The word Republic means,

the supreme power is held by the people and their elected representatives. India is declared

Sovereign, socialist, secular and democratic republic, and also assures the citizens of India

Justice, Equality and liberty. No one is bigger than the Constitution in India.

Indian Constitution is one of the largest books written. It is also a fact that, the now

generation are not been taught the exact essence of the Constitution and its powers are

unauthorizedly misused. We, Gen Z, possess wit to change the world of politics and build a

future that is admired all-over. As new technologies emerge, our system is set to laid back to

old school regime and yet, we are forced to follow those. It is solely our responsibility, to act

smart and take wise decision to put ourselves first in leading global powers.

This Republic Day, lets make our Tri-color fly so high up in the air. Let’s commence

our duties for coming generations, to let them embrace the righteous duties and pave the path

for taking a stand for themselves against any kind of judicially inappropriate behavior.