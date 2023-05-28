As of today 28.5.2023 eviction update, Sagar Surya Evicted From Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5. Bigg Boss Season 5 10th Week Eviction is finding interesting on social media.

Sagar Surya, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5, has been evicted from the show. He was nominated for eviction along with Akhil Marar, Rinosh George, Vishnu Joshi, Junais, and Shobha Vishwanath.

Sagar was a strong contender for the title and was considered to be one of the favourites to win the show. He was known for his witty humour, his strong personality, and his ability to connect with the audience. However, he was also involved in a number of controversies during his time in the house.

One of the biggest controversies that Sagar was involved in was his relationship with Cerena. The two of them had a very public love affair in the house, which divided the audience. Some people supported their relationship, while others found it to be too much. But it is not sure, it’s part of the strategy for the Bigg Boss season 5 game, it’s up to their headache and for the viewers, the show made interesting.

Sagar was also involved in a number of arguments with other contestants. He had a particularly heated argument with Akhil Marar, which led to the two of them being nominated for eviction together.

In the end, it was Sagar who was evicted from the house. He received the least number of votes from the public.

Sagar’s eviction has really became a shock to many people out there. He was one of the most popular contestants on the show and was considered to be a strong contender for the title. However, his involvement in a number of controversies may have ultimately led to his downfall.

Despite his eviction, Sagar remains a popular figure in Malayalam cinema. He has starred in a number of successful films, including “Aadu 2” and “Vellarikkanum Oru Pathiraavu.” He is also a well-known television actor and has starred in a number of popular serials.

Sagar’s eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 is a big loss for the show. He was one of the most entertaining contestants on the show and his presence will be missed. However, he remains a popular figure in Malayalam cinema and television and is sure to continue to entertain his fans for many years to come.

Here are some of the reasons why Sagar Surya was evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5:

His arguments with other contestants: Sagar was also involved in a number of arguments with other contestants. He had a particularly heated argument with Akhil Marar, which led to the two of them being nominated for eviction together.

His involvement in controversies: Sagar was also involved in a number of controversies during his time in the house. These controversies may have ultimately led to his downfall.

Despite his eviction, Sagar Surya remains a popular figure in Malayalam cinema and television. He has starred in a number of successful films and serials and is sure to continue to entertain his fans for many years to come.