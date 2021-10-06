How Contactless Service Changed Signed Deals

Contactless services, online meetings, and online payments have become popular in the present day. Also, due to the pandemic, the need for contactless services increased. Companies embraced contactless services to keep serving the customers during and after the lockdown.

Consequently, contactless deal-making like online signatures made everything easy, secure, flexible, and safe. Currently, customers can make a business deal in the comfort of their homes. Many people might be wondering how this is possible. Before signing an agreement, there must be verification of documents.

Electronic signature has made online signing possible. Various businesses are adopting electronic signature technology, and it is making it easy to sign deals. Below is some information on how contactless service changed signed contracts.

Contactless Deal Making

Contactless deal-making is whereby a company makes business deals without coming into contact with the customers. Businesses always have arrangements to make, either with their customers, suppliers, or marketers. In contactless deal-making, the location of the client does not matter. The business can still sign the deal and make it legally binding. For instance, a real estate company would need to have the client’s signatures before closing the deal. Digital signatures have made this possible despite the client’s location. They include Remote Online Notarization (RON) and DocuSign.

What is DocuSign?

DocuSign works automatically and easy to use application for signing documents electronically. DocuSign enables real estate agents to make business deals. They can get the client’s signatures without setting a meet-up. The client can sign the documents, contracts, and agreements electronically using DocuSign with a smart device. Whether the business is getting into a new partnership or renewing a contract, they can use DocuSign as the contactless deal maker. With DocuSign, the company can send the client the required documents electronically and guide them where to sign. After signing, DocuSign makes it possible for the client to upload the documents and send them to the business.

Remote Online Notarization (RON)

This is a fraud deterrent process that enables business agents to verify documents online. They also ensure the signatures are authentic. With contactless deal-making, there is a high risk that clients can upload fake transactional documents. When the business has Remote Online Notarization (RON), they work with the notary public. The notary public certifies, authorizes, and ensures the documents are legal. They also validate the signatures. Ensuring that the business and the client have followed the state’s regulations when making the deal.

The Rise of E-Signatures

Electronic signatures have had significant growth since the breakout of Covid 19. E-signature has made it easy for companies to sign a contactless deal. For instance, when a company decides to have a virtual meeting, they might need to get the signatures of the attendees. With e-signatures, the attendees can sign the documents virtually. It can be through scanning the image of their written signatures or capturing their signature with a smart device. This has made it easy for everyone, and clients can make deals with companies in the comfort of their homes.

However, before using an electronic signature in a business, the business owner must understand the rules and requirements governing the electronic signing of documents. The requirements vary from state to state, and it would be best to consult the laws that govern the type of documents you want to sign. The conditions mainly apply when the documents are legally binding. The electronic signs have to give the record the legal validity it would have gotten when signed by hand. Keep this in mind when looking for a DocuSign consultant.

Benefits of Contactless Deal Making

It Is Safe and Secure

When a company makes deals online and gets the signatures online, they minimize physical interaction. This reduces the chances of spreading infectious diseases. Additionally, it is secure because only authorized people can access it after signing the documents online.

Saves on Cost

Contactless deal-making reduces paperwork and saves on operational costs. The client will not have to travel you to the office and signs the papers. The clients can sign the documents virtually at the comfort of their homes and save on traveling, printing, and scanning costs.

It Is Simple To Use for Both Clients and the Business

Getting signatures online entails simple steps. The company and the client can quickly understand the instruction. The company sends the documents to the client, and the client adds the signature and sends them back. The company then checks the records and verifies the signature, and they seal the deal.

Businesses are finding it essential to adapt to contactless deal-making. The diversity of electronic signatures makes it worthwhile for both small and big companies. The digital signatures are easy to use, flexible, safe, and secure. With the pandemic, it would be best if every business worked with contactless deal-making to make it easy to work with the given guidelines.