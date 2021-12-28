Spread the love

Dealing with low image resolution can be a nightmare, whether you want to share images online or put them in print. It can be heartbreaking to find that one of your favorite old photos doesn’t print in an acceptable resolution to frame on your wall. Or that perfect image you need for a project is nigh unusable.

Fortunately, a number of fixes to increase image resolution have been developed over the years. Here are a few simple ways how to increase the resolution of an image.

Artificial Intelligence

The most current means to boost an image’s resolution is with the use of artificial intelligence programs.

These apps analyze an image and use machine learning to generate more pixels that match the composition of the rest of the image. The technology has found great success these last few years restoring old films to modern resolutions and even adding entirely new frames of animation to make them run smoother.

There are a variety of these apps available, some that you have to pay for and some that run on a freemium model.

Photoshop

If you don’t have access to AI upscaling software or would prefer to handle your images yourself, then the standard software for achieving better image resolution is Adobe Photoshop. The way you do this is by manually increasing the image size using the steps as follows:

At the top of the window, select Image > Image Size. You can also use the shortcut Alt + Ctrl + I. A new window should open where you can alter the resolution. Look for a list of unit measurements in the dropdown box next to Dimensions, and select Pixels. Further down there should be parameters for Width, Height, and Resolution. Type into either Height or Width boxes to select how many pixels you’d like your image to be resized to. The chain lock button to the left of the boxes will constrain the aspect ratio as long as it’s engaged. But if this is an issue for whatever reason, you can change it by altering the Resolution box.

That’s the conventional method if you’re using Photoshop. A newer alternate method is to apply a Neural Filter and select the Super Zoom option after you make a selection on the image.

How to Increase the Resolution of an Image Without Photoshop

Don’t worry if you don’t have access to Photoshop or cutting-edge AI technology. There are still options for those of us who are on a budget or who are less technologically inclined.

Besides Photoshop, Adobe offers an online picture resizer powered by their Creative Cloud software. It’s by far the easiest method in this image resolution guide. All you need to do is upload your photo, choose your desired resolution and dimensions, and the app takes care of the rest.

And the best part is that since it’s mobile, you never have to worry about being caught away from home or the office without the assets you need in the right size. It’s amazing if you either travel for work or just want to make sure your social media posts are as radiant as they could be.

Better Image Resolution Makes for a Better Impression

No matter what you’re using your images for, you want them presented in the best image resolution—particularly if you need them for a professional project. It takes a fraction of a second to make a first impression, and you can’t afford low-quality assets.

These ways how to increase the resolution of an image can help your photos look their best every time. But better image resolution is only part of the equation.

To learn how to take better photos and make optimal use of them, be sure to keep up with our latest tech and business guides.