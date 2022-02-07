What are the top Android Games 2022?

Are you looking for the top-rated and #1 Android Games 2022? Truly distinctive gameplay experience in mobile phone games is now an easy peasy win-win situation with the inception of graphics. Mobile gaming itself is a big driver of app marketplaces and what makes each game at the top of the Google play store is the well-executed graphics in it. Graphics incorporated in a particular mobile game can positively or adversely affect the gaming experience. Game developers are competing against the highly variable nature of the environment and resource-constrained devices when it comes to developing a game. Besides, the technology is also evolving and future development of software and hardware components will affect game development. So, we have created a list of basic graphic games for 2022.

Graphic games – Best Android Games 2022

Many graphic games are available in the Google play store and most of them do not contribute to the aesthetic user experience. The best use of 3D animations, material choices, color scheme, lighting style and fonts, special effects, and other features make a graphic game the best one for the gamer. The multimedia experience depends on several things such as auditory and visual attributes. Depending on the device the user uses, the quality of graphical representation varies. Easy installation and content of the game are the two criteria for getting on the top list of Google Play stores.

Here, we have gathered a list of android graphic games according to the reviews from gamers around the world and their user responsiveness.

Black Desert mobile

The game “Black desert mobile” bags first place when it comes to android apps. It is recommended if you are voracious about exploring the world in games. The game presents a lot of levels and you can be the lead. It is indeed a game where you have got a lot of enemies and plenty of ways to protect yourself from foes.

It is available in many themes and the character content is unlimited. You can add as much as you wish. As you climb on each level, the fantasy experience also augments.

Iron blade

Iron blade is both an adventure-centric and action-centric game that provides the ultimate gaming experience through stunning graphic representations. This game covers different kinds of actions along with magic. It is regarded as the best game in the industry as it is free to download and easy to play. The games get goosebumps as each level is thrilling like no other.

The First Tree

The First Tree is also an adventure game for android game enthusiasts. It offers a fantastic storyline and thrilling experience. Its storyline and soundtrack are the best attractions. Besides, it has no advertisement issue.

Mindcell

Mindcell is a video game that helps you imagine a “future life” in-game. Here, everyone is competing with one another to live first in the future. It is also thrilling and the graphics are outstanding. The characters and storyline are as exciting as one finds in a novel.

ARK: Survival Evolved

Dinosaurs are the main attraction of the game leaving you a feeling of reaching into an uninhabited land.

