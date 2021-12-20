Why Am I Getting Error 0x0 In Windows? Error Code 0X0

Have you ever panicked on seeing a blue screen with an error 0x0 code on your computer? If yes, then you are not alone. Also, there’s nothing to worry about as it is one of the common errors faced on Windows systems. When you get the error 0x0 code, it stops you from doing any work on your computer until it’s fixed. With a little help from Google, you can fix it with a click or we have some tips that you can follow if you are not sure what to do.

What causes the Error 0X0?

Now, this is an interesting question. Before knowing the solution, it is equally important to know what causes the issue in the first place. The causes are several and cannot be boiled down to a single fact because Windows OS runs on different hardware Some of the common reasons include:

Invalid entries in the Windows registry

Incomplete software installations

Corruption/Deletion of system files

Virus or malware attacks

Accumulation of junk files in the system

Improper shutdown process

Fixing the Error Code 0X0

Once the problem has been identified, it’s time to apply the solution. When you search on Google, different versions of solutions may pop up which creates confusion if you are not much aware of computer tech. Here we explain one of the most common solutions opted for by many users.

Run system file checker (SFC)

Running the SFC tool has helped fix the Error 0x0 problem for several users. The process is a built-in feature in the Windows OS that scans the entire file system for corrupted or damaged files. Once detected, the files will be removed.

Go to Start and type cmd

Right-click Command prompt and select the “Run as administrator” option

Click Yes on the popup box shown

Type “SFC/scannow” and hit Enter key

The process will calculate the total disk space, begin scanning and will clear the errors. Close the windows once completed and reboot your system. This should solve the error on the very first try. However, instead of scanning the entire hard drive/SSD, you can choose to clean individual drives.

This is done via the disk cleanup tool. The process will scan the selected drive chosen by the user and shows a list of files & their data. The user can manually select the ones to delete. After the process is over, close the command prompt window and perform a restart. This should fix the error. Follow the steps described below:

Type cmd on the start menu

Right-click the Command prompt and click “Run as administrator”

Click Yes on the popup box shown

Type ‘cleanmgr’ and press Enter key

Select the preferred drive

Choose the files you want to delete

Conclusion

If the above steps are followed correctly, then the error will be easily fixed. Just be sure to follow them correctly as any mistake will cause further problems. If you are not sure about doing them by yourself, get the help of an expert computer professional. Stay tuned with Press KS for yet another tech news and ideas soon.