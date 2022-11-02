Best Places to visit in Bangladesh

Starting from UAE and want to find the best idea for the visit to Bangladesh. You are in a dream of spending your time in Bangladesh, by taking your bags and preparing your mind for the travel. Exploring different countries is amazing and Bangladesh is also one among them. So that we approach cargo services in Abu Dhabi or Dubai for the same, as we start from UAE. Also, need an idea of the Places to visit in Bangladesh.

Covered with lush greenery and glaciers and echoing the Muslim call for prayer and Buddhist mantras, Bangladesh is one of the most mysterious and stunning landscapes in Asia. The country had a turbulent past of gaining independence first from the British and then from the Rule of Pakistan.

The people of Bangladesh are friendly and welcoming, from the tea-covered highlands of Sri Mangala to the beautiful golden sands of Cox’s Bazar, the third-longest beach in the world, the country is filled with cultural wonders. Other highlights include crowded cities such as Dhaka and areas of rural paradise such as the Sundarbans National Park.

Popular places like Cox’s Bazar, Sundarbans, Dhaka, Bandar bans, and Centre Martin attract tourists to Bangladesh. Cox’s Bazar, which flows into the Bay of Bengal, is an area full of salty fishing boats and crowded jetties. Located in the southeastern part of Bangladesh, this small town is famous among the people for its stunning beach, which extends 120 km from north to south on the side of the Indian Ocean. It is the third-longest beach in Bangladesh.

The Sundarbans are located at the point where the strong waterways of the Brahmaputra and the frightened Ganga collide with each other at the edge of the Bay of Bengal. The area is covered with exquisite wildlife and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Millions of tourists come here every year. Bengal tigers following mangroves and rhesus macaques dancing in canopies can be seen here.

Other highlights of the area include chitals, and local huts hidden among wax-like date palm trees around the area can also be seen. Dhaka has moved away from the forests of the region such as the Sundarbans mangroves, but the city of Dhaka offers visitors a different kind of forest. Dhaka, spread across the banks of the River BuriGanga, was home to the British Raj and Mughal princes during the colonial period. Mosques, temples, monuments, and colourful and fragrant markets are also the specialty of the region.

Sri Mangala is the tea-growing capital of Bangladesh the region is an area with greenery of different hues and is known for its rains that help tea grow and you can see different plantations here when you explore it.

Hiking in this area is also popular, although landscapes mean that some ascents are more challenging than others. Located at an altitude of about 1,000 m above sea level, Bandar ban is a stunning town surrounded by the Maranda and Chimbu mountains, the area is covered in snow-capped green, these areas are home to tobacco farms and hilltop lookouts, and across the border, there is an active bazaar where tourists can find art and artefacts from the Shan tribes from Myanmar.

The small enclave of Centre Martin is a beautiful area in Bangladesh and is therefore known as the country’s only coral island. Scuba diving is a popular sport here, as well as in many ways it looks more like the Caribbean than in South Asia. And delicious seafood including flame-like curries can be found here.