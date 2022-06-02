Speed Server and SEO Benefits in UAE

Everyone moving to online marketing and the growth of business got a great role if there is online presence. You might be the owner of the business and holding a slow website and blaming your SEO company or the expert all the time. Its time to think wisely, as you are bringing leads to competitors by stopping your website on the second page of Google. As you know Google keyword ranking depends on many factors and the speed of a website server has a major role in it. Do you know why and learn the thoughts behind the same?

A log of google updates is released all the time and SEOs keep focusing on each update and work for you. You might invest a lot in your SEO and business workflow. Besides, if you spend nothing on your website server to maintain a better user experience, it will be a negative impact. Taking a shared server and the cloud server has a major role in bringing the speed of the result. This leads to the SEO benefits and it’s connected, as because the google algorithm is based now on better user experience.

How can I improve my SEO Results by improving the Server?

Yes, you are thinking now wisely and that’s why you are here to find the solution. Speaking with an AWS Consultant or the AWS Consulting partner in Dubai UAE can help you to understand more about this fact. Obviously, you might be not aware of this and might not be having a deep knowledge of this developer activity. Holding the shared has a lot of drawbacks and if any of the websites got crashed, it will affect the entire thing. Besides, the auto-scaling option for the cloud server will make sense here. If it’s a money-making website you are holding for business, a shared server will drop the business while you are sleeping. With a cloud one, you can make money while sleeping without finding any trouble. A lot of benefits with a cloud server you can experience and it will maintain the SEO results as well with a better user experience.

On the basis of the region, you can take the server and maintain the speed and performance. If you are holding a US-based server and maintaining a service related to UAE, it may not make sense. A proper consultation is really required in the selection of a server. Many hosting companies are there for the support with a quick call or through a live chat. If you ask a question to an SEO consultant, you will find more clear about this. However, if you seek advice from a digital marketing agency in Dubai, you will definitely find an all in one solution.

Run your business without any trouble Online

Service related or any product related website, it’s not about that, whatever you are holding on your website, give users a better experience. However, the page speed of a website is a ranking factor along with the content and backlinks generated. As the SEO trends in 2022 have been changed at the best. Now everyone wants quick results, and the role of a server managed by the website should be considered. Never give a customer to hold and complete a coffee in order to open your website. As it should be speed enough, informative and everything to improve your SEO results, and also, the speed of a website with a server has a major role in it.