iPhone 14 Mini Pro and Pro Max Launch on September 7

iPhone 14 series Basic, Mini, and Pro Version launching on September 7th, 2022. Much awaited version of Apple and many controversies appeared for the 13 series phone. Just only changes in the camera and that was a funny thing. Obviously, the surprise of the Apple iPhone 14 will change every controversy this time. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 pro max, as well as iPhone 14 mini will going to inspire you. Well, it comes in iOS 16 and most of the currently available apple products iPhones will be moved to iOS 16 after its release on September 16th, 2022.

More about iPhone 14

The biggest trend of this year 2022 has been announced by Apple. Much awaited apple brand new iPhone will be US market, Indian Market, and UK market on different dates. However, the release date has been announced. Also, the pricing differs on the basis of country GST and other taxation for this kind of foreign gadget. Price in UK, Price in India will differ while if you go with a USA based price.

There is some difference you expect in the Chipset enabled by this phone. Also, Like in the previous version, there is no slot provided for the external storage why? Even I’m an iPhone user and I kept thinking, what the external storage is missing on this. Might be because of security or to prevent malware. Besides, even other internet websites can make this harm right. Whatever, it is up to its creators.

Surprised in Camera by Vloggers on iPhone 14

Oh, that would be for sure, everyone awaited, and holding a heavy-weight camera for a risky shoot will be heavy. Besides, this 48 MP Camera enabled (wide), dual-pixel PDAF, and it’s a great surprise. Obviously, the Vloggers no more need to approach an SLR or DSLR for the wild shooting and this device is really handy. Also, the controversy that happened in terms of battery life, will be solved here. And that is not yet unveiled, it will experience after your purchase, let it be secret until its release.

Color details haven’t been unveiled yet and they will be announced at the Apple event on Sep 7th, 2022. Many rumors are spreading, even back touch enable to make changes, besides, there is no official information shared by its creators and developers regarding the same.

Conclusion

Get more gadgets news and tech stories here with us. Hope you are an Apple lover and this new iPhone 14 will be a great treat for you. Keep in updated with iPhone 14 pros and cons and issues and complaints after its launch.